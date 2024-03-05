Home

Lifestyle

Radhika Merchant’s Magnificent Lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani Resembled ‘Temple Complex’ With Embroidered ‘Domes’, Themed Around ‘Valley of Gods’

Radhika Merchant’s Magnificent Lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani Resembled ‘Temple Complex’ With Embroidered ‘Domes’, Themed Around ‘Valley of Gods’

Radhika Merchant wore a gorgeous pastel creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani for her grand 'Hastakshar' ceremony on the last day of the pre-wedding event. It was not just another lehenga but a thoughtfully created marvel. Read on.

Radhika Merchant in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Mumbai: Radhika Merchant collected all the blessings and good wishes coming her way from all over the country as she began a new journey with the man of her dreams, Anant Ambani, last weekend. The girl became the new national crush of India and made everyone swoon over her remarkable pre-wedding looks. Her last look especially drew the maximum attention as Radhika dressed up beautifully in pastel hues and danced her way towards Anant during the ‘Hastakshar’ ceremony on the last day of the grand pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. She wore a peach and pink lehenga by designer Tarun Tahiliani and teamed it up with an additional organza silk dupatta and lots of diamond jewellery. The look was both dreamy and thoughtful.

Radhika Merchant’s lehenga represents ‘valley of Gods’

Tarun‘s team on Monday took to social media to describe the details of the lehenga and how it was intricately created by the craftsmen. The long post on Instagram revealed that the lehenga was the outcome of several discussions that took place over time to understand Radhika’s vision behind her look for the ceremony. The lehenga is an ode to the theme of the ‘Valley of Gods’ and therefore, it features a lot of domes and structures representing spirituality. It further showcases the craftsmanship in the shades of peach and corals representing the sunset colours, and finally, the veil which is adorned with scattered flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarun Tahiliani (@taruntahiliani)

“Aligning with the theme of the valley of the gods, her attire resembles a sartorial temple complex, adorned with intricately embroidered domes and structures in the delicate hues of peaches, corals, and sunset colours. The ensemble is elevated by a specially woven tissue veil, delicately scattered with flowers, embodying Radhika’s renowned understated elegance. Her innate beauty and spirit serve to enhance her presence rather than overwhelm it—a testament to the grace that defines Radhika’s persona (sic),” said the designer as he explained how he brought Radhika’s vision to life with that lehenga.

While the outfit looked iconic, the jewellery added all the extra dreaminess to the look. Radhika wore a statement floral diamond neckpiece with a pair of long and matching earrings. She wore large diamond cutwork bangles and a sleek diamond maangtika. However, it was her hair jewellery that made the jaw drop. The hair accessory alone could qualify for a separate piece of necklace and Radhika simply brought the whole look together with her radiant smile. The look was definitely to die for. What do you think?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.