Radhika Merchant Radiates Elegance in Red-Pink Sharara Suit by Sabyasachi at First Pre-Wedding Event ‘Anna Seva’ – See Pics

At Gujarat’s Jamnagar, where tradition and opulence blended seamlessly, Radhika Merchant, the soon-to-be bride, embraced the spirit of philanthropy ahead of her pre-wedding celebrations with Anant Ambani. The air was filled with excitement as the couple, accompanied by Mukesh Ambani, embarked on a heartfelt journey of giving back to the community. The pre-wedding celebrations kickstarted from yesterday with the first event ‘Anna Seva‘.

Radiating grace and elegance, Radhika Merchant adorned herself in a resplendent pink-red toned sharara suit, a sartorial choice that mirrored her contemporary yet traditional style. The slouchy long-sleeved kurta, adorned with a gold-embroidered yoke and broad borders, perfectly complemented the pink velvet dhoti-style trousers with matching borders. A vibrant orange dupatta draped gracefully around her shoulders, and the jingle of silver bangles with delicate hangings completed her ethereal look.

Jamnagar kaisa laga?”asks the Ambani bahu to-be! Ambani family starts Anna Seva in Jamnagar villages ahead of pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika.

.

.

.#anantambani #radhikamerchant #ambani #mukeshambani #neetaambani pic.twitter.com/UDJtMWeklK — Bollywood World (@bwoodworld) February 29, 2024



For the first event of their grand celebration, Radhika chose to keep her hair cascading freely, adding a touch of natural allure to her ensemble. As the couple, along with the influential Mukesh Ambani, approached the Anna Seva, the atmosphere buzzed with anticipation and joy.

A heartwarming scene unfolded as Radhika, Anant, and Mukesh Ambani took on the noble task of serving food to over 51,000 villagers. The act of ‘anna seva,’ a cherished tradition symbolising the offering of food to the community, became a memorable spectacle of generosity and togetherness. In this benevolent act, Radhika’s maternal grandmother and her parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, joined hands with the soon-to-be-wedded couple.

Do you know actor Deepika Padukone wore same Sabyasachi suit last year during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani mansion in Mumbai? Check pic here.

The joyous occasion not only celebrated the union of two souls but also illuminated the spirit of giving and compassion. The air was filled not just with the aroma of delectable food but also with gratitude and shared moments of happiness. The villagers, in return, showered the couple with blessings, turning the Anna Seva into a sacred ceremony of unity and love.

