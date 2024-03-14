Home

Lifestyle

Ragas by The River: Date, Venue And Ticket Price of Two Day Musical Delight in Wilderness of Corbett

Ragas by The River: Date, Venue And Ticket Price of Two Day Musical Delight in Wilderness of Corbett

Leisure hotels group unveiled 'Ragas by the River,' the inaugural Indian classical music festival nestled in nature’s lap in Uttarakhand - Here's everything you need to know about this event:

Ragas by The River: Date, Time And Ticket Price of Two Day Musical Delight in Wilderness of Corbett

Ragas by The River: Experience the soulful melodies of the nation’s musical legacy come alive with an extraordinary endeavour of an immersive two-day festival nestled in the serene wilderness of Corbett, Uttarakhand. ‘Ragas by the River’ promises to excite fans of Indian classical music as some of the country’s greatest musical dignitaries share the stage for the first time. Give in to an entrancing sensory experience along the serene banks of the River Kosi, where the melodic fusion of swar, taal, and ragas reverberates against the breathtaking background of two legendary locations: The Riverview Retreat and Taj Corbett Resort & Spa.

Date: 15th and 16th March 2024

Venue: The Riverview Retreat and Taj Corbett Resort & Spa (Uttarakhand)

Ticket Price: Residential Packages starting at Rs 1.30 Lac onwards for 2 Night/ 3 Days ( Double occupancy)

‘Ragas by The River’ Two Days Stellar Line-Up

The evening will be enthralled by the sounds of Sitar and Gayaki Ang by famous sitar players, Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan, starting with dadras and thumris by the superb Indian classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty. Arunaja & Band will close the first evening on a high note by captivating the spectators with captivating versions of Western and Indian classics. Enrapturing guests on the second day of this melodious celebration are double Grammy Award (2024) winner and renowned flautist Rakesh Chaurasia and exceptionally talented tabla player Satyajit Talwalkar. Witness sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s soul-stirring melodies, followed by a jugalbandi of youth icons and gifted musicians Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash Creating a symphony of unparalleled beauty under the starlit sky, versatile ghazal and Indian fusion music singer Hariharan will enchant audiences with his melodious voice as the headliner.

Expressing his delight, Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “Ragas by the River is an inimitable initiative that weaves together the essence of Indian Classical music amidst nature to create a distinctive and unforgettable experience. One of the Group’s core principles is to support and preserve India’s rich and diverse natural and cultural heritage. Envisioned as a celebration of musical prowess and natural splendour, “Ragas by the River” has been conceptualised and produced by Mr. Vir Srivastava, Business Partner and Festival Director. It has been his vision to curate this immersive, one-of-a-kind festival that will witness the magic of some of the finest musicians from across the country.”

As a special homage to the majestic Himalayan foothills that host this festival, local Kumaoni musical troupes will enthral guests with their dynamism and vibrant attire and will showcase their authentic Pahadi melodies. Along with unparalleled music, guests will also be treated to luxury and impeccable hospitality amidst the wilderness of Corbett. Indulge in a culinary journey curated by master chefs, featuring a delightful spread of royal Rampur cuisine, delectable Kumaoni delicacies, and continental fare, complemented by an array of handcrafted cocktails.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.