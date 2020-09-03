Weight loss is surrounded by an array of misconceptions and one of them is carbs can be a barrier in losing those extra kilos. Well, this is not at all true. Carbs are essential macro-nutrient that your body requires for energy. Deficiency of carbs in your body can lead to various complications including constipation, fatigue, and bad breath. So, you must include carbs in your diet even if you are trying to achieve your weight loss goal. The only thing you need to keep in mind is to have healthier carbs. Do not go for the staple carb sources like rice and Chapati as they are rich in calories. Instead, you can opt for the healthier alternatives of Chapati. Here, we tell you about 3 healthier carb sources made out of whole-grain flour and not wheat flour. Let’s know what’s better to have. Also Read - Here's the Best Dal For Weight Loss That You Need to Have Daily

Ragi Atta

Also known as finger millets, Ragi flour is quite nutritious. It contains a good amount of vitamin D, calcium, phosphorus, and iron. This means, Ragi flour is not only good for those trying to lose extra kilos but also for those who are at high risk of anemia, osteoporosis, and diabetes. Notably, Ragi flour is gluten-free and it increases your satiety. It is low in fat and rich in fiber. 174 grams of cooked ragi flour contains 207 calories.

Oats Atta

Oats flour is one of the perfect foods that help in weight loss. Its rich fiber content makes you feel full for longer and prevents overeating. Also, oats flour is packed with strong antioxidants that are known to be good for your cardiovascular health. Moreover, it contains beta-glucan and other essential nutrients. Notably, 100 grams of oats flour contains around 389 calories.

Jowar Atta

Also known as sorghum, Jowar Atta contains calcium, protein, and iron, nutrients known to lower your body’s cholesterol level and your risk of heart disease. Jowar contains a higher amount of dietary fiber than other cereal grains and therefore keeps your hunger pangs at bay for longer. Notably, 100 grams of Jowar Atta contains 349 calories.

The Healthier Option Among These Ragi, Oats, And Jowar

Considering the benefits of all the three carb sources, Ragi and Jowar flour are better than oats flour as they are low glycemic foods and are known to be probiotic. Also, Ragi and Jowar do not cause inflammation.