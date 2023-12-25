Home

Raha’s Mom Alia Bhatt Lights up Christmas in Black Dress With Floral Prints – Check PRICE

Alia Bhatt serves floral elegance on Christmas in a stunning mini dress alongside Raha and Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a most adorable appearance with daughter Raha at Kapoor Residence. The trio attended Kapoor’s Christmas annual lunch and were seen posing together for the paparazzi. The couple revealed their baby’s face for the first time in public. After this cute reveal on the special occasion, the internet just can’t get enough of Raha’s innocent pictures.

For the Christmas bash, Alia was looking stunning as she donned a black dress with red floral prints. The slim fit number featured a one-bell sleeve and a unique neckline. Embracing the Christmas spirit, Alia added a special reindeer headband to accessorise her look. For glam picks, the Darling actress chose a dewy base, blushed cheeks, subtle eyeshadow, nude lip shade and glowing skin. To round off, her open hairdo and red heels truly complemented her enchanting Christmas avatar.

Alia Bhatt’s Festive Floral Look For Christmas Celebration

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was seen looking dapper in a grey jacket and black pants. He was seen holding Raha who looked super cute in a white frock.

Outfit Price

Loved Alia Bhatt’s Christmas dress ? You can add this to your closet too. We researched out the details of her look. It is from the label Summer Somewhere and can be purchased for Rs 6,590. This outfit is perfect for your brunch outings or a casual event. So, what are you waiting for, Go and grab this dress now!

Indeed, Alia Bhatt never fails to impress us with her sartorial game. What are your thoughts?

