Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar recently graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors who are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Badhaai Do had a gala time on the show. On the show, Rajkummar Rao revealed not only why the film is important for the viewers but also how he prepared his muscular body for the role of Shardul Thakur, a police officer.

Talking about the film, host Kapil Sharma asked Rajkummar Rao what he liked about this story to which the actor replied, "The story has been written with a lot of love and this is a type of story which should come on the silver screen. If you talk about it through humour, then you can make the audience understand what you are trying to say. The type of films that Rishi da (Rishi Kapoor) would make or Basu da (Basu Chatterjee) would make, this film is also in that periphery of films. It would make you laugh and give you a message."

Further the actor also explained how he got into shape, "Firstly I am a vegetarian, so I had to work extra hard to get the physique. Our director and other would sit and call out for food like, "what's in sweet? Moong daal halwa? Bring it!" and I would be sitting there and eating boiled broccoli." Bhumi Pednekar also complimented her co-actor on his willpower saying that he never cheated on his fitness regime while shooting but when the film's shoot finished, she said, "After the shoot finished you know what he ate? 5kgs of chena murki (Bengali sweet dish)!"

