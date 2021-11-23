Rajkummar and Patralekhaa Wedding Shenanigans: After their wedding in Chandigarh on November 15, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa returned to Mumbai last week. The newlywed bride was dressed in a red organza saree, while Rajkumar Rao donned a vanilla braille kurta and pants at the Mumbai airport. Fans couldn’t help but notice Patralekha’s mangalsutra while the two looked adorable holding hands. After marriage, the mangalsutra is the most essential piece of jewellery that a woman wears (as per Indian traditions).Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 353 Veterinary Officers Posts at ppsc.gov.in | Here's How to Apply

Patralekhaa's mangalsutra is from the Intimate Fine Jewellery line of renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She was seen wearing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2, which is made of 18k gold and features black onyx and pearls. It costs Rs 1,65,000 to buy.



The internet was in awe of Patralekhaa’s bridal glow post-wedding as she looked gorgeous in a subtle dewy base, black eyeliner, and red lipstick. She rounded off her look with a small bindi, sindoor, and tied her hair in a bun. Her husband Rajkumar Rao nailed his traditional kurta pants look designed by Kunal Rawal.

Meanwhile, the couple who dated for 11 years is winning hearts on social media with their wedding photos going viral.

While on the work front, Rajkumar has been a part of several hits like Bareily ki Barfi, The White Tiger, Stree, Shaadi mein zarur aana among others. The duo worked together in Hansal Mehta’s Citylights.