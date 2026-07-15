Rajouri’s Bhairav Yatra earns national heritage recognition, preserving a centuries-old spiritual tradition

The Bhairav Yatra of Rajouri has been included in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India, highlighting its cultural, spiritual and historical significance. It is an important step towards preserving the region's living traditions, ensuring that its cultural legacy continues to inspire future generations.

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Bhairav Yatra

One of Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest religious traditions has received national recognition. The Bhairav Yatra of Rajouri has been included in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India, highlighting its cultural, spiritual and historical significance.

The centuries-old pilgrimage has long been an important part of Rajouri’s identity, bringing together devotees and local communities through faith, rituals and shared traditions. Its inclusion in the national heritage list is expected to help preserve and promote the yatra for future generations.

The proposal for the recognition was prepared and submitted by the District Administration Rajouri under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma. The initiative was supported by the Department of Culture, Jammu & Kashmir, with guidance from Secretary Brij Mohan Sharma. After being evaluated by the provisional committee responsible for updating the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Bhairav Yatra was officially approved for inclusion.

Welcoming the recognition, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma said it was a tribute to the generations of devotees and local communities who have kept the tradition alive over the years. He added that the recognition gives national visibility to an important part of Rajouri’s cultural identity and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to documenting, preserving and promoting the region’s rich heritage.

The administration also acknowledged the efforts of the Bhairav Yatra Committee, devotees, researchers, cultural practitioners and officials whose contributions played a key role in documenting and safeguarding this historic tradition.

The inclusion of the Bhairav Yatra in India’s national heritage inventory is not only a proud moment for Rajouri but also an important step towards preserving the region’s living traditions, ensuring that its cultural legacy continues to inspire future generations.