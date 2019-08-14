Festivals call for feasting. Indulge your entire family with these delicious dessert recipes as you celebrate Raksha Bandhan with them.

Litchi Gulla

INGREDIENTS:

• Litchi (Fresh or Tinned) 12-15 pieces

• Fresh Paneer 250 gms

• Powdered Sugar 4 tbsp.

• Milk 2 litres

• Sugar 6-8 tbsp.

• Saffron Few Strands

• Cardamom Powder 1 tsp.

• Edible Silver Foil (Vark) Suggested Garnishing – Optional

RECIPE:

• Mix the paneer and powdered sugar.

• Knead well the mixture until light and fluffy.

• Make small balls of this mixture, and gently stuff the litchis in the centre.

• Put the milk to boil and reduce it to half the quantity.

• Add sugar and mix well to dissolve.

• Arrange litchis in a flat dish, or in a traditional clay cup ‘Kulhad.’

• Pour the thick milk over it.

• Add cardamom powder and mix well. Keep it aside.

• Mix the saffron strands in a little quantity of milk. Sprinkle it over the dish.

• Garnish with Vark.

• Serve the dessert chilled.

By Chef Dinesh Mhatre, Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Chandrakala

Serving Size: 4 no.

FOR FILLING

200 gramsMawa 200grams Sugar 2grams Saffron 400gramsOil 1tbspCardamom powder

FOR THE SKIN

124grams refined flour 20grams Refine oil 200ml Water

PREPARATION METHOD:

For the Filling

Mix the ingredients properly and keep aside in a separate pan Fry it in the oil.

For the covering

In a bowl mix the Flour, with water & oil & mix well to form a dough. Divide the dough into 15 to 20-gram doughs, roll them into round shapes, keep it in the centre of your palm and put 24 gram of filling in the centre, using a little water to seal in round shape. Fry for 7 to 8 minutes. Fry till golden and separately make a sugar syrup and soak the Chandrakala into it.

By Chef Ashis Rout, Swissotel, Kolkata

Chocolate Rabri Puffs

Ingredients:-

Dark chocolate 50 gm

Milk 1 litre

Besan 30 gm

Sugar 200 gm

Oil 200 ml

Semolina 30 gm

Refined flour 80 gm

Pistachio 5 gm

Procedure:-