Festivals call for feasting. Indulge your entire family with these delicious dessert recipes as you celebrate Raksha Bandhan with them.
Litchi Gulla
INGREDIENTS:
• Litchi (Fresh or Tinned) 12-15 pieces
• Fresh Paneer 250 gms
• Powdered Sugar 4 tbsp.
• Milk 2 litres
• Sugar 6-8 tbsp.
• Saffron Few Strands
• Cardamom Powder 1 tsp.
• Edible Silver Foil (Vark) Suggested Garnishing – Optional
RECIPE:
• Mix the paneer and powdered sugar.
• Knead well the mixture until light and fluffy.
• Make small balls of this mixture, and gently stuff the litchis in the centre.
• Put the milk to boil and reduce it to half the quantity.
• Add sugar and mix well to dissolve.
• Arrange litchis in a flat dish, or in a traditional clay cup ‘Kulhad.’
• Pour the thick milk over it.
• Add cardamom powder and mix well. Keep it aside.
• Mix the saffron strands in a little quantity of milk. Sprinkle it over the dish.
• Garnish with Vark.
• Serve the dessert chilled.
By Chef Dinesh Mhatre, Hilton Mumbai International Airport
Chandrakala (Photo credit: Swissotel Kolkata)
Chandrakala
Serving Size: 4 no.
FOR FILLING
- 200 gramsMawa
- 200grams Sugar
- 2grams Saffron
- 400gramsOil
- 1tbspCardamom powder
FOR THE SKIN
- 124grams refined flour
- 20grams Refine oil
- 200ml Water
PREPARATION METHOD:
For the Filling
- Mix the ingredients properly and keep aside in a separate pan
- Fry it in the oil.
For the covering
- In a bowl mix the Flour, with water & oil & mix well to form a dough.
- Divide the dough into 15 to 20-gram doughs, roll them into round shapes, keep it in the centre of your palm and put 24 gram of filling in the centre, using a little water to seal in round shape.
- Fry for 7 to 8 minutes.
- Fry till golden and separately make a sugar syrup and soak the Chandrakala into it.
By Chef Ashis Rout, Swissotel, Kolkata
Chocolate Rabri Puffs (Photo credit: Novotel Imagica Khopoli)
Chocolate Rabri Puffs
Ingredients:-
- Dark chocolate 50 gm
- Milk 1 litre
- Besan 30 gm
- Sugar 200 gm
- Oil 200 ml
- Semolina 30 gm
- Refined flour 80 gm
- Pistachio 5 gm
Procedure:-
- For boondi make a batter of gram flour and use a sieve to make boondi and deep fry. Dip the boondi pearls in sugar syrup and keep aside.
- Now take the milk and heat it and reduce it till it gets thick, now add sugar and make rabri.
- Now make the dough by mixing flour and semolina. Rest the dough for 8-10 minutes. Knead the dough as thin as possible and cut in a tiny circle with the cutter and deep fry it. It will get puffed. Cook both sides.
- Melt the dark chocolate and dip the half part of golgappa in it.
- Now take the golgappa and stuff it with sweet boondi, top it with rabri and garnish it with pistachio.
- Serve cold.
By Chef Avinash Kumar, Novotel Imagica Khopoli