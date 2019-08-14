Festivals call for feasting. Indulge your entire family with these delicious dessert recipes as you celebrate Raksha Bandhan with them.

Litchi Gulla

INGREDIENTS:

• Litchi (Fresh or Tinned) 12-15 pieces
• Fresh Paneer 250 gms
• Powdered Sugar 4 tbsp.
• Milk 2 litres
• Sugar 6-8 tbsp.
• Saffron Few Strands
• Cardamom Powder 1 tsp.
• Edible Silver Foil (Vark) Suggested Garnishing – Optional

RECIPE:

• Mix the paneer and powdered sugar.
• Knead well the mixture until light and fluffy.
• Make small balls of this mixture, and gently stuff the litchis in the centre.
• Put the milk to boil and reduce it to half the quantity.
• Add sugar and mix well to dissolve.
• Arrange litchis in a flat dish, or in a traditional clay cup ‘Kulhad.’
• Pour the thick milk over it.
• Add cardamom powder and mix well. Keep it aside.
• Mix the saffron strands in a little quantity of milk. Sprinkle it over the dish.
• Garnish with Vark.
• Serve the dessert chilled.
By Chef Dinesh Mhatre, Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Chandrakala (Photo credit: Swissotel Kolkata)

Chandrakala

Serving Size:  4 no.

FOR FILLING 

  1. 200 gramsMawa
  2. 200grams Sugar
  3. 2grams Saffron
  4. 400gramsOil
  5. 1tbspCardamom powder

FOR THE SKIN

  1. 124grams refined flour
  2. 20grams Refine oil
  3. 200ml Water

PREPARATION METHOD:

For the Filling

  1. Mix the ingredients properly and keep aside in a separate pan
  2. Fry it in the oil.

For the covering

  1. In a bowl mix the Flour, with water & oil & mix well to form a dough.
  2. Divide the dough into 15 to 20-gram doughs, roll them into round shapes, keep it in the centre of your palm and put 24 gram of filling in the centre, using a little water to seal in round shape.
  3. Fry for 7 to 8 minutes.
  4. Fry till golden and separately make a sugar syrup and soak the Chandrakala into it.
    By Chef Ashis Rout, Swissotel, Kolkata 

Chocolate Rabri Puffs (Photo credit: Novotel Imagica Khopoli)

Chocolate Rabri Puffs

Ingredients:-

  • Dark chocolate             50 gm
  • Milk             1 litre
  • Besan 30 gm
  • Sugar 200 gm
  • Oil 200 ml
  • Semolina             30 gm
  • Refined flour 80 gm
  • Pistachio 5 gm

 Procedure:-

  • For boondi make a batter of gram flour and use a sieve to make boondi and deep fry. Dip the boondi pearls in sugar syrup and keep aside.
  • Now take the milk and heat it and reduce it till it gets thick, now add sugar and make rabri.
  • Now make the dough by mixing flour and semolina. Rest the dough for 8-10 minutes. Knead the dough as thin as possible and cut in a tiny circle with the cutter and deep fry it. It will get puffed. Cook both sides.
  • Melt the dark chocolate and dip the half part of golgappa in it.
  • Now take the golgappa and stuff it with sweet boondi, top it with rabri and garnish it with pistachio.
  • Serve cold.
    By Chef Avinash Kumar, Novotel Imagica Khopoli

 

 