Like any other Indian festival, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great enthusiasm. On this auspicious occasion, brothers and sisters get dressed in their best traditional attires and celebrate the festivity. Raksha Bandhan signifies the undying love of sisters and brothers for each other. On this day, the bond between siblings is celebrated and sisters tie a Rakhi around the wrists of their brothers. Rakhi, clothes, and sweets are given utmost importance on the day. If you are confused about the outfit you should pick for the Raksha Bandhan 2020 on August 3, here we help you with some styling tips. Abiding by them can help all the sisters out there to look their best on the occasion.

A Designer Saree

Mostly married women prefer wearing a saree on festivals. But your marital status doesn't matter when it comes to dressing up and looking pretty. Even if you are single, can opt for a stylish lightweight saree. A six-yard with yellow or green colour can make you look vibrant and pretty. These hues are considered auspicious in the Indian tradition. There is no lack of variety in sarees. From a classy chiffon saree to a chikankari work six-yard, and a silk saree, you can pick any based on your choice. Pair it with light jewellery and tie your hair in a bun.

Salwar Suit

Salwar suit is one of the most comfortable Indian attires that you can pick. From an anarkali suit to frock style, straight floral print and churidar salwar suit, you can go for any. It will give you full-body coverage and will make you look elegant and decent. A woman of any age can look stunning in salwar suit and at the same time be comfortable. For Raksha Bandhan, you should go for a bright coloured salwar suit with mirror work dupatta or a pastel coloured salwar suit with gota patti work.

Gown

Though a gown can be too much for an occasion like Raksha Bandhan which is celebrated during the day, if you wish to wear it, go for a light fabric with floral prints. Keep the colour of your outfit peachy. Complete your look by making curls and opting for a pair of pearl stud earrings.