Raksha Bandhan 2022: The festival of Rakhi is around the corner, this day is dedicated to the pious bond between a brother and a sister. Raksha means safety and Bandhan means bond. This year, Raksha Bandhan will fall on August 11. According to Drik Panchang, Shravan Purnima will be observed on August 11 and the Purnima will start at 10.38 am and end at 7.05 am on August 12.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: This Rakhi Ditch Disposable Rakhi And Celebrate The Bond Of Love With These Sustainable Rakhi - Watch Video

On this auspicious day, the sister applies tilak to the brother’s forehead and ties a sacred thread on their wrist and prays for their long and healthy life. Women also wear new clothes and apply henna on their hands to celebrate this day. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Know Date, History, Significance of This Festival

Take inspiration from these amazing mehndi designs to make your Rakhi more special. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: This Surat Shop is Selling India's Most Expensive Rakhi | Check Its Jaw-Dropping Price

10 Mehndi Designs that you should definitely try this rakhi

Unique and beautiful mehndi designs that you can try this Raksha Bandhan.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.