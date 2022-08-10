We enjoy eating sweets, especially during festivals. But did you know that the sugar we consume is actually harmful to our health? Obesity and diabetes are increased by sugar consumption. It also weakens the immune system and can cause skin wrinkles and early ageing.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Gifts as Per Zodiac Sign: Make Your Sister's Rakhi Special With These Gifts

Sugar substitutes, both natural and artificial, are available. While artificial sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin are widely available, they may have negative side effects. There are some natural sugar substitutes that are less harmful, but they should still be consumed in moderation to reap the benefits.

Raw Honey

Honey contains a lot of antioxidants. It is antifungal and antibacterial in nature. White sugar is made up entirely of sugar. Raw honey, on the other hand, contains additional nutrients such as amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, and minerals. These phytochemicals have anti-microbial, anti-fungal, and antioxidant properties that can help boost the immune system and improve overall health and wellness. While preparing your dish, replace 1 cup of sugar with 1/2 to 2/3 cup honey.

Dates

The naturally sweet taste of dates or khajoor makes it an excellent substitute for refined sugar. Date syrup or paste can be used in place of sugar. Dates protect against diseases such as cancer, microbial infection, diabetes, heart disease, and night blindness. It is useful for coughs. It contains potassium, which aids in blood pressure regulation. During this festival, you can eat dates halwa, cake, and laddu.

Maple syrup

Maple syrup is a natural sweetener that is healthier than sugar. It contains a lot of zinc and manganese. There are some bioactive substances in maple syrup that support the body’s immune system. The syrup is high in antioxidants. This syrup goes well with pancakes, as a spread, in candies, cakes, and other baked goods.

Jaggery

Another superfood that can be used to enhance the nutritional value of a variety of sweet dishes is gur, also known as jaggery. Jaggery has numerous health advantages, including the ability to cleanse the body, improve digestion, and increase immunity.

Coconut sugar

Coconut sugar is one of the most nutrient-dense natural sweeteners available. It has a low glycemic index and thus can help control blood sugar levels. It is also high in nutrients such as iron, calcium, and potassium, as well as antioxidants.

About the author: Dr Archana Batra is a Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Educator & Physiotherapist. She has 12 years of experience in nutrition and diet counseling. She believes in maintaining healthy eating. Her specialization is in weight management diets and diets related to metabolic syndromes like diabetes, high cholesterol levels, hypertension, etc. Dr. Archana believes in healthy eating practices to lose weight and also in the prevention of lifestyle-related disorders through a healthy diet. Her plans are tailor based and focus on gaining health through food and nutrition.