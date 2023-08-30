Home

To celebrate the loving bond with your siblings, here are 10 heartwarming wishes and messages to share this Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Rakhi Wishes, Greetings And Messages to Share With Your Siblings

Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival that all brothers and sisters look forward to. On this day, sisters tie rakhi (a sacred thread) on their brother’s wrists and feed them with sweets. In return, the brothers promise to take care of them. The festival is a symbol of sister and brother’s undying love and devotion to one another. This year, the auspicious Hindu festival will be commemorated on August 30 and 31. The two dates are due to Bhadra Kaal, which is a time when Raksha Bandhan rituals should not be performed according to Drik Panchang.

As siblings get ready to celebrate their loving bond, here are best wishes, quotes and messages that one can share on this day.

May our sweet and strong love bond keep getting better each year. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 to my dear brother/sister!

May the protective thread of love that ties you together keep you safe from all harm. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

We giggle and we cry, we play and we fight. The moments of happiness and sorrows we shared together have made our bond stronger. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

After a girl is grown, her little brothers, now her protectors; seem like big brothers. – Terri Guillemets

A brother is the best friend you receive from the universe. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I love you sister till death and will always be one call away in all your needs. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May this Rakhi bring you prosperity and success in all your endeavors.

Tied with love, this rakhi carries my best wishes for you.

No matter where life takes us, you’ll always have a special place in my heart.

Hey sister!! I may be younger you but strong enough to protect you from any evil. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Wishing All Brothers And Sisters a Very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

