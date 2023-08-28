Home

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Easy Peasy Dessert Recipes To Amp Up Your Festivities

As the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is approaching, it’s time to celebrate the bitter-sweet bond among siblings with a twist of sweetness.

Celebrate this Raksha Bandhan with some healthy, no-bake sweets and stay traditional and fit.

The Indian festival Raksha Bandhan beautifully symbolises the bitter-sweet relationship between brothers and sisters. The festival involves tying Rakhi, exchanging gifts, and eating sweets, which are a must. So, this year, rather than relying on sweet shops, why not elevate the occasion by preparing tailor-made, delightful homemade sweets that speak volumes of your affection? Celebrate this Raksha Bandhan with some healthy, no-bake sweets and stay traditional and fit. Satisfy your sweet tooth with Bengali special Sandesh, creamy chia pudding, traditional Besan ki Barfi, and indulgent almond and rose kheer. So, for this particular day, here are some quick dessert recipes that are tailor-made for Raksha Bandhan. These are not only quick and easy to prepare but also have a mouthwatering taste.

Let’s embark on a delightful culinary journey and explore these mouthwatering Raksha Bandhan sweets that you can make at home:

Sandesh: Bengali cuisine is known for its traditional sweets and one such sweet treat is Sandesh. Sandesh or Sondesh is a quintessential Bengali sweet made with chena, sugar, milk and aromatic spices like cardamom to give it an enticing taste. The mixture is then moulded into a variety of shapes and sizes, making it an aesthetically pleasing dessert. Are they not only delicious but also guilt-free?

Besan Ki Barfi: For those who prefer the traditional flavours and taste, Besan Ki Barfi is a perfect choice. This mouthwatering gram flour-based sweet is easy to make that melts in the mouth. Here’s the process. Roast gram flour and mix it with powdered sugar to achieve the perfect balance of sweetness and nuttiness. Then cool down the mixture and cut it in the shape of Barfi and garnish it with pistachios.

Chia Pudding: If you are skipping sugar or minimising sugar intake, then there is a sweet and simple option for the diet freaks and sugar avoiders. Chia pudding, a nutritious and healthiest dessert without guilt. It is not only delicious but also rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Let’s have a look at how it can be made.

Simply combine chia seeds with your preferred milk (such as almond, coconut, or soy). Sweeten it with honey or maple syrup and let it sit overnight in the freezer. Experiment it with mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries) for topping and crushed nuts for added crunch and voila! You have a creamy and delightful pudding ready to be enjoyed.

Coconut Laddu: For a quick and easy Raksha Bandhan celebration, this no-bake healthy sweet is a perfect option. It is a simple 10 minutes Indian dessert made of two components that is desiccated coconut and sweetened condensed milk. The process to make the traditional coconut laddu involves mixing desiccated coconut, condensed milk, and a pinch of cardamom powder to form a dough. Then small balls from the dough are made and rolled over grated coconut to make it even more delightful. This fusion of flavours and textures are perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth during Raksha Bandhan.

Almond and Rose Kheer: Festivals means India’s favourite dessert, Kheer is a must. Known for its creamy texture and delightful taste, kheer has been an essential part of Indian celebrations. Here’s an easy almond and rose kheer recipe to sweeten the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This really simple sweet dish is made using rice, milk, chopped almonds, rose water, and sugar or jaggery (as preferred). This super healthy and tasty recipe takes 30 minutes to boil to perfection and has the most heavenly taste.

Enjoy these mouthwatering creations with your siblings and family and make this Raksha Bandhan even more special!

