Raksha Bandhan 2023 Outfits to Buy From Myntra

Not sure about what to wear on Raksha Bandhan? Its time to put an end to your search. Here's listing 3 elegant outfits that you can wear on this festival.

With the festive season being just round the corner, its time to splurge some money and go on a shopping spree. The spirit of this festivals will only be completed in true sense, when you are dolled up in elegant and beautiful outfits. But with the celebration also comes the confusion of choosing the right outfit that truly captures the essence of these festivals. Going with an outfit that makes you look apart but is also not over the top can be tricky but definitely not impossible.

Luckily, we have picked some exquisite and stunning outfits for you that are a blend of traditional charm and contemporary style. From vibrant colours, quality to the comfort of the fabric, everything about this these outfits are top-notch.

So be ready to be fashionably inspired and find the perfect ensemble that exudes your style and also reflects the true spirit of this festival.

Black Striped Embellished Kurta:





If there is one colour that you can never go wrong with, it’s black. This embellished stripe kurta not only looks elegant and festive but it also ensures to flatter your figure. The eye-catching pattern of the kurta can make you look sleek and elongated by playing with the vision. It also comes with intricate silver embellishment which embodies the festive vibe. For the lower, it comes with palazzo pants that compliment the kurta. Providing a wide-leg flowy silhouette, the pants are both comfortable and stylish. It also comes with a net dupatta that has foiled mirror embroidery. All in all, the kurta is elegant and stylish. To complete the look, you can pair it with metallic footwear or embellished juttis. For accessories, you can pair it with silver jhumkis that match the work on the kurta.

This beautiful lavender kurta is all bits of elegance and how! This graceful piece comes in an ankle-length flared silhouette that looks flattering on all body types. The kurta comes with delicate detailing; it has foiled mirror embroidery around the neckline, sleeves and hemline. It also has printed work in white which complements the lavender hue. Fabric is extremely very soft and comfortable. It comes with straight pants and a dupatta. Overall the entire fit is stylish/ comfortable and embodies a sense of feminity which makes it perfect for any festival. You can accessories this outfit with statement earrings or heels to elevate the outfit.

This teal blue suit is vibrant and beautiful. It comes with floral embroidery in contrasting gold colour which makes the colour combination extremely eye-catching. The floral pattern is scattered all over the kurta-like neckline and hemline with subtle sequin detailing all over the suit. The straight kurta set comes with straight pants and a floral organza dupatta which makes the entire ensemble look beautiful by multi-folds. The harmonious balance between the bold teal colour and delicate floral pattern makes it a perfect choice of attire for any festival. Simple jewellery would work best with this embellished kurta set.

Hope this helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related content.

