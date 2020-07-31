Raksha Bandhan, a festival solely dedicated to brothers and sisters is around the corner. On this auspicious occasion, sisters tie a Rakhi around the wrists of their brothers for their protection and pray for their longevity, good health, and prosperity. In return, brothers gift chocolates, clothes, sweets, or money to their sisters. Raksha Bandhan has a great significance in the Hindu tradition. The day signifies the special bond that siblings share and their unconditional love for each other. The Rakhi is considered sacred and on Raksha Bandhan, brothers promise their sisters, that they will protect them at any cost. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date: History, Significance And How The Day is Celebrated in India

This Raksha Bandhan, all the brothers and sisters can make their siblings feel surprised and special by sending them some unique gifts. Let’s know what all you can opt for. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes: Quotes, WhatsApp Status Messages And Greetings to Share on This Day

Rakhi Gift For Brothers

Sisters can gift a men’s leather wallet, a pair of trendy shoes or watch to their brothers. If you wish to gift something personalized, you can go for customised pillow, a coffee mug or order a wooden frame with some sibling quote on it. Additionally, you can go for special wooden engraved photo frame with pictures of you and your brother. You can easily find these items online.

Rakhi Gift For Sisters

There is a huge variety of things that you can gift to your sister. From a crystal bracelet to a pretty dress, and cute teddy and chocolate hamper, you can pick any. A piece of jewellery can always make women happy. If your sister is a bookworm, you can gift her a collection of books that she is planning to buy from a long time. For sisters who love pampering themselves and getting ready, you can buy beauty products. Skin and hair care kits are easily available on various sites.