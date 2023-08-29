Home

Raksha Bandhan Makeup: Anushka Sharma To Alia Bhatt, Bollywood-Approved Looks to Recreate This Festival

Raksha Bandhan is here and if you are not sure which makeup look would look the best on you for the upcoming festival, take cues from these Bollywood celebrities and recreate the same look!

With Raksha Bandhan being around the corner, it’s time to celebrate the love, joy, and bond of siblings. Whether you are planning to do a long-distance celebration over a video call with your sibling or on a one-on-one basis, getting ready for this festival and donning a beautiful outfit would be the right way to embrace the spirit of this festival in its truest form.

Just like the right outfit and the right piece of jewellery can make or break the look. Similarly, complimenting makeup can be a game-changing attribute to your entire look. But with an array of factors being in consideration to form the ultimate attire, it might be daunting to ensure all the aspects go in sync, especially your makeup.

But worry not, here’s a list of celebrity makeup looks from whom you can take cues and recreate the same makeup look for Raksha Bandhan.

1. Kiara Advani



In this look, Kiara Advani went for a monochromatic makeup look. Applying the same shade of colour on her eyelids. cheeks and lips, this look is ideal for all seasons and festivals. The best part about this look is that can be applied during the day as well as at night. To recreate this look, simply take a nude eyeshadow and apply it to your lips. For the base, keep it light and minimal. Take a thin layer of foundation and follow it up with a nude eyeshadow. To complete the look, simply use a nude lip shade. For final touches, apply some mascara a thin line of liner, and black kohl on the waterline, and voila! now you are all set to rock your Raksha Bandhan look.

2. Alia Bhatt



This look of Alia Bhatt is the best when you are stepping out in the sun and want to have something easy and breezy! We have seen Alia being big on skincare and her beautiful skin is a witness. But besides having a flawless base with or without makeup, she ensures that the glow is bang on. If you want to recreate dewy makeup like Alia, make sure to prep your skin well. Use a hydrating serum and moisturiser as the first step and follow it up with a thin layer of foundation. Remember we cannot go cakey with the look. As for the next step, take a liquid highlighter and apply it all over your face. For lips, go for soft pink lipstick and apply a generous amount of mascara. As per the eyelids and eyebrows, Alia decides to go all natural. To ensure your makeup stays for long, close it off by applying a setting spray.

3. Anushka Sharma



If you want to go for a bold yet minimal look then Anushka’s smokey eyes look can be your best bet. Simply take black kohl smudge it over your eyelids and blend it with black powder eyeshadow. Join the lower lashline with the upper lie using the same kohl and smudge it on your waterline. To balance out the look, go for a nude lip shade so that the entire look sits in harmony.

Do let us which look are you going to recreate!

