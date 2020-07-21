Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is all dressed up to hit the gym. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh Takes a Dig at Viral Video Showing Her Buying Alcohol, Here's What She Says

Rakul took to her verified Instagram account, where she posted a picture of herself in a gym attire. In the image, she is seen flaunting her svelte figure, dressed in a black sports bra and shorts.

"Waiting to hit the gym till then throwback to feeling the fittest #mondaymotivation," Rakul captioned the image.

Rakul had recently described what “waiting for the world to be normal” is like for her, through a snapshot on Instagram.

In the image, Rakul Preet was seen resting her head on a table with a faraway gaze. She describes the look with the words: “Waiting for the world to be normal be like…”

Coming up for Rakul Preet is a rom-com co-starring Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s ambitious upcoming film “Indian 2”, which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth.