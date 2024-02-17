Home

Rakul Preet Singh Radiates Pre-Wedding Elegance in Blush Pink Anarkali Suit And Minimal Makeup- See Stunning PICS

Ahead of the wedding festivities, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exuded ethereal elegance in the shades of pink and green as they visited Siddhivinayak mandir.

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21, 2024, with wedding celebrations beginning on February 19. ITC Grand in Goa has been selected as the wedding venue. Ahead of the festivities, the soon-to-be-married couple visited Siddhivinayak, to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. Well, for the temple visit, Rakul and Jackky exuded ethereal charm in their ethnic outfits.

Just before their wedding, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers. Bride-to-be looked radiant as she adorned a regal blush pink Anarkali suit, accentuated with a delicate white floral border gracing the dupatta and hem of the attire. Rakul kept it all minimal with a dewy makeup base, light contour, nude lip shade and glowing skin. She accessorised her ethnic style with a pair of sunglasses and a tied-up ponytail.

Rakul Preet Singh Exudes Pre-Bridal Radiance in Pink

While the bride-to-be looked mesmerising in pink, the groom-to-be, Jackky Bhagnani, looked dashing in a parrot green kurta, showcasing his usual flair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple had earlier revealed, “Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India. Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination, rest, and accommodations. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy.”

Recently, Rakul and Jackky’s invitation card also garnered attention as it went viral. The card features illustrations describing the main ritual and various ceremonies in a picturesque painting style. Their hashtag is #AbDonoBhagnaNi.

