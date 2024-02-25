Home

Rakul Preet Singh Sparkles With Sequins in Falguni Shane Peacock’s ‘Magical Outfit For a Magical Night’- See Stunning PICS

For sangeet, Rakul Preet Singh dazzled the night away in sequin studded Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga paired with a see-through detailing blouse.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on February 21. While we are still soaking in their dreamy pastel-hued wedding picks, the couple has now treated us to their latest sangeet-night pictures. On Sunday, Rakul took to her Instagram and shared a collaboration post with Jackky, sharing their fairytale-like cocktail night snaps. Well, let’s just say we were mesmerised by her ethereal Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga.

Calling it the “Most magical outfit for a magical night,” Rakul donned a sequin-studded lehenga that can only be described as enthralling. Her lehenga exuded opulence from every angle, paired with a matching cropped see-through detailing blouse with delicate beaded tassels. The star’s regal pinned dupatta at the back of her shoulders created a cape-like illusion. Well, not to miss her, blingy diamond necklace and stud earrings, which added a whole elegant vibe.

For glam picks, Rakul chose to remain subtle with minimal eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour and kohled eyes. Lastly, her open wavy locks complemented her cocktail glam affair.

RAKUL PREET SINGH LOOKS STUNNING IN CUSTOM FALGUNI SHANE PEACOCK LEHENGA FOR COCKTAIL NIGHT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani looked classy in a teal velvet suit, featuring dazzling golden embroidery on the blazer. A wrap-around white T-shirt gave a dapper look to his overall appearance.

For their enchanting beachside wedding, Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani chose custom-made Tarun Tahiliani pastel outfits, serving major stylish moments. Sharing the dreamy D-Day pictures with a caption, “Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Your Thoughts on Rakul Preet Singh’s Cocktail Night Look?

