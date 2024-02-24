Home

Rakul Preet Singh’s Customised Rose Gold Kaleeras With Her Initials Win The Bridal Fairytale Moment of 2024

Rakul Preet Singh shared the latest pictures from her wedding festivities, showcasing gorgeous rose gold kaleeras adorned with her initials. Take a look!

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got hitched on February 21, 2024, in Goa. The couple announced their wedding with dreamy pictures from the festivities. As fans rejoice in their union, on Saturday, the actress delighted everyone with new adorable pictures from the wedding. Among the many highlights, what particularly garnered everyone’s attention was the couple’s impeccably coordinated attires, crafted by designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Rakul Preet Singh looked like a dream in a blush pink full-sleeves lehenga with embroidered floral motifs and fine threadwork. She carried the sheer dupatta like a veil as described by the designer Tarun Tahiliani in his recent Instagram post, “Intricately hand-embroidered and bedecked with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues. Crafted over a couple of thousand hours by our master artists, the ensemble brought to life TT Bride @rakulpreet’s inherent spirit and charm. #TTBrides #Rakulpreet #Craftsmanship #TarunTahiliani”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Mrinalini Chandra Designed Rakul Preet Singh’s Wedding Kaleeras

Additionally, what has captured the attention of fans are her customised Kaleeraas, which we have fallen in love with. The rose gold kaleeras from Rakul’s wedding were designed by Mrinalini Chandra. The gorgeous accessory featured her initial R alongside charming embellishments like hearts. Rakul complemented it with a pink bridal chooda, enhancing the elegance of her kaleeras. Her minimal glam, opulent Kundan jewellery and traditional maangtika impeccably matched the pastel hue of the attire.

While the bride’s whole appearance showcased magnificent craftsmanship, the groom’s sherwani took inspiration from Kashmir’s beauty, culture and artistry. Kashmir’s iconic chinar leaf pattern was the central idea behind Jackky’s traditional outfit. The ivory sherwani paired with matching ivory churidar pants and a pastel turban complements the overall look perfectly.

While sharing the heartwarming post on Instagram, Rakul captioned it, “We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team 💕 special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families 💕💕.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s bridal outfits were truly breathtaking and a work of art. Isn’t it?

