Rakul Preet Singh’s Pastel Net Floral Wedding Lehenga Encrusted With Pearls by Tarun Tahiliani is the New-Gen D-Day Outfit

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani bloom in love as they exude pure elegance in pink lehenga and ivory sherwani.

Love is blooming in the air as Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani get officially married! The couple were in a long-term relationship and finally they put on a ring on it in a mesmerising and dreamy sundowner wedding at Goa’s ITC Grand. Madly and completely in love, their beautiful smiles say it all. In a sea of pastel blooms, Rakul gracefully styled herself in a floral net lehenga and Jackky wore an ivory sherwani by ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani and how!

The newlywed couple made the official announcement on their respective social media handles. They shared a few dreamy glimpses and captioned the post, “Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni” (sic).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

RAKUL PREET SINGH AND JACKKY BHAGNANI BLOOM IN LOVE IN TARUN TAHILIANI WEDDING DRESS

Rakul Preet Singh Dreamy Tarun Tahiliani Floral Lehenga

Every bride is unique in their own way and this Bollywood bride chose to go the fresh and floral way. She donned a pastel-hued net lehenga with beautiful petal and floral designs embroidered all over the lehenga. She paired it with a stylish and GenZ-like net blouse with full sleeves. And those little pearls just added grace and glamour. Her lehenga is a bespoke customised outfit that smells of colours of love. It is heavily worked in different size and colours of flowers.

Because slaying the minimalist aesthetic is the latest trend in town, Rakul opted for dewy nude make-up with pink blush and lipshade. The bride wore a statement neckpiece with big kundan-styled embellishments along with a simple maang-tika. Also, her peach-coloured chooda is a hard miss!

Jackky Bhagnani is a Tarun Tahiliani Groom in Floral Sherwani

The B-town director looked suave in an ivory-pastel pink sherwani with a floral design. Wearing the Tarun Tahiliani bespoke outfit, Jackky kept it simple yet dapper and those shades just made it perfect for a sundowner wedding!

Flowers seem to take centre stage in the wedding day couture of both the bride and groom.

RAKUL PREET SINGH-JACKKY BHAGNANI ECO-FRIENDLY WEDDING

Rakul and Jackky sure had a fairytale-like wedding sparkling in hues of love, laughter and serenity that began on February 19. The couple, reportedly, were to have two marriage ceremonies – Anand Karaj and Sindhi wedding. Reportedly, the two got married in Anand Karaj while the Sindhi wedding is yet to take place.

A video of the of the beachside mandap went viral where the two were seen bubbling with sheer happiness. As per reports, the couple had decided to celebrate their love in an eco-friendly manner. They sent out e-invites and decided to forgo crackers and will plant trees based on the carbon footprint of the wedding.

The wedding took place at ITC Grand Goa on Wednesday. It was a star-studded affair with several A-listers from the film fraternity at the ceremony. Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan-Natasha, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap were who few who graced the occasion.

We wish the Rakul and Jackky a happy married life!

