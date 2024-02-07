Home

Lifestyle

Rakul Preet Singh’s Wedding Madness Starts With Intense Leg Day at Gym, Watch Her Hardcore Workout Session

Rakul Preet Singh’s Wedding Madness Starts With Intense Leg Day at Gym, Watch Her Hardcore Workout Session

Rakul Preet Singh kicks off wedding fitness regime with intense leg day workout session. Her latest video serves midweek fitness inspiration, Take a look!

Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding Madness Starts With Intense Leg Day at Gym, Watch Her Hardcore Workout Session

Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness enthusiast. Besides her tremendous acting abilities, the actress is also a pro in serving major fitness goals. Rakul’s Instagram feed clearly shows her commitment to staying fit and fab. From doing home workouts to hitting the gym, she nails all of them. Well, in a new Instagram video, the diva shed major fitness goals as she performed a deadly 100 kg Legg press. In case you missed it, then scroll down now!

Trending Now

Taking to her social media, The Doctor G actress shared her hardcore gym session video with a caption, “The struggle is always extra real 🤪🤪 #fitnessaddict #wayoflife #100kgs”. In the clip, Rakul Preet did a 100 kg leg press. She never skips leg day and her toned legs and figure are the biggest proof behind this.

You may like to read

TAKE A LOOK!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

For the routine, Rakul opted for a blue sports bra paired with black pants. She wore a pair of gloves in black to create resistance while doing the exercises. The actress tied her hair in a bun to keep it out of her face during the session.

WHY YOU SHOULD NEVER MISS LEG DAY?

Skipping leg day can negatively impact your overall fitness and health. By neglecting leg exercises, you can develop an imbalanced physique, reduced strength and athletic performance, and lower calorie burn.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is rumoured to get married in February 2024 to his long-term boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Fans anticipated that she had started her wedding madness with an intense leg day at the gym. While most details on their wedding are kept under the wraps, the two will most likely opt for an intimate beach wedding in Goa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.