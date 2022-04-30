Mumbai: Rakulpreet Singh recently walked the ramp at Bombay Fashion Week 2022 and looked ravishing as she posed with ace designer Archana Kochchar. The Runway 34 actor embraced her desi suave as she looked graceful while donning the traditional outfit- a gorgeous sparkling white lehenga with heavy work of silver leather patches and neon yellow and pink floral embroidery.Also Read - Rakulpreet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani Confirm Dating Rumours on Actress’ 31st Birthday: Means The World To Me

Rakulpreet Singh's lehenga for the ramp walk was enveloped between the eternal beauty of ivory and the glittering of silver leather work. The outfit is embroidery with leather work and floral motifs done by resham thread work with leather embroidery lines in the middle. The blouse is of complementing embroidery and is paired with a net dupatta with an embellished border. The net ruffle bellow the lehenga added beauty of this look. Rakulpreet wore a plunging neckline blouse and carried a matching dupatta at the ramp walk.

The ace designer's creation was a hit and we absolutely loved it. Not just us but even the audience seem to approve of the look. Rakul is always game for the paparazzi as she was seen smiling during her ramp walk. Her charm and poise amicably complemented the desi ensemble.

A closer look at Rakulpreet’s lehenga by Archana Kochchar:

Rakul surely knows how to strike the perfect glamorous pose in this gorgeous lehenga.

On the work front, Rakul is being loved in her recent flick Runway 34 where she plays a role of a pilot. She has shared the screen space with superstar Ajay Devgn who is also the director of the film.