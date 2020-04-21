Ramadan Fasting Tips For Diabetics: Ramadan is a holy festival that is celebrated throughout the world by Muslims with great devotion and fervour. Fasting has a significant role in Ramadan. Devotees observe fast every day from dawn to dusk for the entire Ramadan month. They can only eat and drink before and after sunrise. Also Read - Ramadan 2020: Know Date, Time And Rules of Fasting in The Holy Month of Islamic Calendar

Though fasting is not a big deal for healthy individuals, it can be difficult for those suffering from diabetes. It can be in fact tougher for diabetics whose sugar level fluctuates drastically every now and then or those who are not healthy and are suffering from complications of diabetes.

If you are diabetic and is willing to fulfill the obligatory duty of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, here are certain points you need to keep in mind to avoid any major health issue.

Inform your doctor about your fasting

Fasting affects blood sugar and blood pressure too. So, it is important to inform your physician about your fasting especially if you are on medication. This will help him adjust your medicine timing and diet plan accordingly.

Stay hydrated

It is significant to keep your body hydrated but you cannot have water or juice for the entire day during Ramadan fasting. So, it is better to have enough fluid during suhur and Iftar. Also, try to stay in cool areas to prevent dehydration.

Keep testing your blood sugar level

Hypoglycemia can occur in diabetics when they are fasting. This means their blood sugar can drop drastically putting life in danger. So, it is advised to test your blood sugar level at least twice a day during fasting.

Do not skip your pre-dawn meal

Many people skip their Suhur meal. But as a diabetic, you should not adopt this practice as it can be life threatening for you. Also, try to eat adequately during early morning.

In case of complication, immediately stop fasting

Your health should be your priority in every situation. So, if you are experiencing symptoms including extremely low blood sugar level, sweating, feeling of tremor, hunger, confusion, dizziness or palpitation, you must immediately stop your fast and have a sugary drink.