Ramadan 2020 Recipes: Ramadan or Ramazan is an auspicious occasion for Muslims. It is a festival that is celebrated during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Roza (fast) is observed during Ramadan from dawn to dusk. This year, Ramadan is expected to start from the evening of April 23 and end on the evening of May 23. Also Read - Ramadan 2020: Know Date, Time And Rules of Fasting in The Holy Month of Islamic Calendar

Like any other festival, Ramadan is incomplete without lip-smacking food. In fact, in Ramazan, food holds a great significance. The festival is all about prayers, fasting, and feasts too. Devotees have scrumptious food during Suhur (early morning meal) and Iftar ((evening meal). In fact, people start planning their meals a long before the occasion. Here we tell you about some delectable traditional dishes that you can prepare during Ramadan and relish. Also Read - Ramadan 2020: Know The Moon Sighting Significance, Importance of Ramadan And Celebrations in India

Quick and Easy Ramadan Recipes for Iftar

Harira

This Moroccan soup is quite easy to prepare and is packed with nutrition and energy. Having it early morning won’t let you feel tired for the whole day. Also Read - Tips to Get Your Diet Back on Track After Ramadan Fasting

Ingredients:

Olive oil

Finely minced onions

Stalks of celery, diced

Tomatoes, diced

Cloves of garlic

Tomato paste

Brown lentils, cooked

Chickpeas, cooked

How to Prepare:

Heat olive oil in a pan and then add minced onions in it.

After the colour of onion becomes translucent, add diced celery stalks in it and saute.

Cook diced tomatoes in oven for 2 minutes and then add them in the pan.

Also, add minced garlic, tomato paste, brown lentils, and chickpeas in the mixture.

You can also add black pepper salt, coriander, cumin, and cinnamon for flavour.

Now, pour lamb into the mixture and let it boil for at least 20 minutes on medium to low flame. Keep the pan covered.

Add chopped spinach and kale in the mixture and stir well.

Let it cook for 10 minutes more.

The recipe is ready to be served with a lemon.

Saag Qeema

Saag Qeema is an authentic dish that has a nice flavour and aroma too. This healthy and nutritious recipe is served with roti and rice.

Ingredients:

Chopped bunches of spinach

Dill 1 teaspoon

Fenugreek seeds

Lamb

Turmeric

Red chili powder

Ginger garlic paste

Chopped chilies

How to Prepare:

To begin, add half-teaspoon of turmeric in bunches of spinach, fenugreek, and dill and soak them in water for 20 minutes.

Now, heat oil in a pan and then add chopped onions, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and ginger garlic paste in it. Cook the for a while.

Then add lamb or chicken and salt and let it cook for sometime.

Wait till the water drys out. Then add soaked veggies and green chilies in the mixture.

Wait for the oil to come out and then add butter in the mixture.

Let it cook properly.

The recipe is ready to be served.

Crispy Mutton Strips

It is one of the popular Iftar recipes. Full of flavour and good taste, crispy mutton stripes is easy to make.

Ingredients:

Oil

Mutton

Spring onion

Coriander leaves

Green chillies

Garlic paste

Salt

Flour

Black pepper

Lemon juice

Corn flour

How to Prepare: