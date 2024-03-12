Home

Ramadan 2024: 5 Lifestyle Tips to Keep Your Body Fit While Fasting

The festive time of Ramadan is here and adopting few lifestyle tips and tricks can help to maintains the required body nourishment while keeping a fast.

The holy month of Ramadan has begun and basis the Islamic calendar it is observed a one full month f fasting. It is said to be the ninth month as per the Islamic calendar and people observe month-long fasting, reflection and get together for a celebratory dinner breaking the fast. Not eating the whole day affects the body system. Hence there are few ways that can help ensure to enjoy the holy month, observe a fast and still keep the body nurished and fit.

Ramadan 2024: 5 Tips While Fasting to Keep the Body Healthy and Nourished

Hydration: Keeping the body hydrated is extremely important. It can help you to navigate the fast throughout the day and avoid the risk of dehydration leading to any other health complication. Ensure to hydrate yourself when you break the fast and before keeping it the next day. Drink plenty of fluids, soups etc. Balanced Meal: Have a meal that has the right balance of carbohydrates, lean proteins, fibre, healthy fat and other nutrients that can help tp keep the body healthy and nourished throughout the day. Calorie Control: During the festive season, fried food, delicacies, sugary drinks and beverages become very common. However, when keep such a long fast for almost a month-long, it is our duty to maintain a healthy self. While one may indulge in all the celebratory delicacies, one should keep a check on the calorie intake, include healthy fats. Portion Control: During Ramadan, overeating can be a common occurrence that can further lead to bloating and other gastric issues. Therefore, it is important to keep a check on th portion. Healthy Suhoor Meals: Begin your day with nutritious fibre and protein-rich foods like oats, eggs, whole grains, and fruit yoghurts. It helps with slow digestion, better nutrient absorption, and keeps your stomach satiated longer.

Keeping the body nourished is important at all times. The key to keep yourself fit is basically to ensure that your body is getting the required nutrients for the day. Hydration and mindful eating is all that can help to avoid any health complications. Incase someone already has certain comorbidities, it is best to take advise from a medical professional and plan your fast, your meals accordingly.

Apart from this, one can also indulge in meditation and mindful activities that may help in managing everyday stress. Stress can also significantly impact health and also affects our dietary habits too. Therefore, stress management is also essential for a healthy and happy fasting.

