Ramadan 2024: A Step-by-Step Fasting Guide For Those Observing The Holy Islamic Month

Fasting serves as a means of spiritual purification, self-discipline and drawing closer to Allah during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar calendar and holds significant religious importance for Muslims worldwide. It is regarded as the holiest month in Islam, celebrating the time when the Quran, the holy book of Islam, was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad by Allah (God). During Ramadan, Muslims engage in fasting, prayer, reflection and acts of charity as they seek spiritual growth and closeness to Allah.

Fasting is an important part of the Ramadan month. The aim for those who observe a roza or fast is to seek Allah’s pleasure, spiritual purification and self-discipline as it is not merely abstaining from food and drink but also abstaining from sinful behaviour such as lying, backbiting, gossiping and engaging in arguments or conflicts and negative thoughts.

RULES OF FASTING DURING RAMADAN

Apart from offering the five daily prayers at a specific time, individuals who are fasting refrain from eating, drinking, smoking or in a behaviour that would break the fast.

Consumption of any food item due to absent-mindedness or by mistake will not have any negative effect on one’s fast, the person can continue with their fast after realising that they have consumed something due to forgetfulness.

Those chronically ill, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic, old and sick with health restrictions are exempted from observing a fast during Ramadan

Giving alms to the needy is called Zakat which is an obligatory charity in Islam. This is another compulsion during the holy month of Ramadan

Also perform the prayers at designated times, engage in additional acts of worship and seek forgiveness from Allah.

Physical intimacy, including sex, is prohibited during Ramadan as individuals are encouraged to focus on spiritual reflection and seeking forgiveness.

WHEN IS RAMADAN IN INDIA?

As per the Gregorian calendar, Ramzan in India is expected to commence on March 11 or March 12. The beginning of Ramzan depends on the sighting of the moon in Mecca. The exact date of Ramadan varies in different nations. If the moon is sighted, then Ramzan is expected to end on April 9, with Muslims celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10, marking the beginning of Shawwal month.

