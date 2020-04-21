The holy month of Ramadan is around the corner and people are excited to celebrate it with great enthusiasm. The festival is 29-30 days long and devotees observe fast (Roza) during this time. Muslims who take part in Ramadan, do not eat or drink during the day time. They are allowed to have food before and after dawn only. The early morning meal is called Suhur while the evening meal is called Iftar. Also Read - Ramadan Timetable 2020: Know Sehri And Iftar Dates And Timings in India For Fasting During Ramzan

Fasting for a month on a daily basis can be energy draining especially as Ramadan falls at the peak of summer. Not having food mindfully can make you fall ill during this time. So, it is advised to avoid unhealthy food during Ramadan and eat well-balanced food items during Suhur and Iftar. Here are some dietary tips that you need to keep in mind before starting your fasting during Ramadan.

Foods to Eat During Suhur

Have protein rich food items including meat, eggs, nuts, cheese, yogurt etc. during the early morning meal to stay satiated for the entire day. Also, include fiber, calcium, and vitamin packed foods like orange, apples, berries, oats, broccoli etc. in your morning meal. Fiber helps in slowing down digestion and keeps you energized for long time.

Foods to Avoid During Suhur

Avoid eating foods containing refined carbohydrates as they are low in essential nutrients and can make you feel energetic only for 2-4 hours. Salty foods should be avoided too as they can imbalance sodium level in the body. Additionally, do not have caffeinated drinks as they can cause insomnia and restlessness. Also, tea and coffee can make you feel dehydrated and keep you longing for water.

Foods to Eat During Iftar

Potassium containing foods including potato, broccoli, mushroom, peas, spinach etc. are called powerhouses of nutrition. It is advised to eat them after a long day of fasting. They can hydrate you quickly and rejuvenate your body. Also have sufficient fluid. Raw nuts and hydrating veggies are also good options to have.

Foods to Avoid Eating During Iftar

You must avoid drinking processed and carbonated beverages. Additionally, do not consume sugar-rich or fried foods like chocolate, sweets, samosas, dumplings etc.