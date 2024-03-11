Home

Ramadan Mubarak 2024: Best Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

As the holy Islamic month of Ramadan begins, let's make it more special by sharing below heartfelt wishes, images and quotes with your loved ones.

Ramadan, a crucial month in the Islamic Lunar calendar, is observed by Muslims across the world. Also, referred to as Ramzan, this period is regarded as a time of spiritual reflection, abstaining from worldly pleasures, and participating in acts of community service. The holy month stands special because people fast (roza), pray, reflect, and come together as a community.

This year, Ramzan is expected to commence on March 11 or 12 and will end on April 9, depending on the sighting of the moon. The holy month of Ramadan usually falls 10 to 11 days early each year. In countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, Ramadan month is likely to start on March 11 and in India, Bangladesh and Egypt, it is expected to begin on March 12.

As the holy Islamic month of Ramadan (Ramazan) is just around the corner, let’s make it more special by sharing below heartfelt messages, quotes, and greetings with your loved ones.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Ramadan filled with blessings and happiness. May Allah shower His grace upon you.

May this Ramadan bring forth positivity and erase all negativity from your life. Ramadan Mubarak!

Let us embrace the spirit of resilience, patience, and goodwill during this holy month of Ramadan. Best wishes for Ramadan 2024.

On this special occasion, may Allah accept all your prayers and fulfill your deepest desires. Happy Ramadan 2024!

Hoping for guidance and purity in this special month. Ramadan Kareem Mubarak.

May your fasts be accepted and may Allah show you the right path. Ramadan Mubarak 2024.

May your parents live long, and may you visit Holy Makkah with them. Ramadan Mubarak.

May Allah guide you always and bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Ramadan

India.com Wishes You All Ramadan Mubarak!

