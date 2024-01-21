Home

Ramlala Pran Pratishtha Wishes: Quotes And WhatsApp Images to Share The Joy of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Jay Siya Ram! To virtually celebrate the historic moment of Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony, India.com curated the best collections of warm greetings that you can share with your loved ones.

The consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place on January 22, 2024. The historic and significant moment is set to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several eminent personalities. Security arrangements have been made for the mega event. Devotees across India are sending gifts to the temple as a token of their reverence. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to be completed by 1 pm. The grand event will be broadcast live across different platforms in the country. As people across India get ready to celebrate this auspicious occasion, India.com curated the best collection of greetings that one can send to their friends and family on social media. Scroll down to check them out!

Tears of joy and hearts brimming with devotion. Sending warm wishes to everyone celebrating the opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Jai Siya Ram!

May the bells of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir resonate with hope and unity. I wish everyone a blessed and meaningful darshan.

In the land of faith, a grand welcome to Lord Rama, our guiding light.

Ayodhya celebrates the homecoming of Ram Lalla with love and devotion

In the sacred precincts of Ayodhya, echoes the triumphant chant – Jai Shri Ram!

Jai Shri Ram resounds through Ayodhya, marking the joyous homecoming of Lord Rama

In the spirit of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, let’s embrace our diversity and unite in the common thread of love, respect, and shared humanity.

Today, as prayers materialize into the form of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, let’s remember the power of faith and the fulfilment of collective aspirations.

May the pran pratishtha ceremony usher in an era of tranquility, where the echoes of peace and brotherhood reverberate in every heart.

