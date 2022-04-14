The D Day is finally here! The most popular actors in Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony. The wedding ceremony has certainly gripped the nation’s attention! Ranbir’s residence in Bandra is filled with friends and family coming to witness the ceremony. Groom’s sister and mother were the first ones to arrive at the wedding venue. For the ceremony, Riddhima wore a stunning golden lehenga. She opted for a creation by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Weds Alia Bhatt Live: Neetu, Kareena, Riddhima, Karan, Ambanis Arrive

The designer duo also took to Instagram to share the details of the outfit. The post reads, "Sister of the Groom! @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial is an absolute vision in this mandala skirt exclusively hand-embroidered with gold mirror zardozi work. A concept crystal and tassel blouse with a cape stole completes the exquisite ensemble."

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahani Picture From Ranbir-Alia Wedding here:

Kareena Kapoor Stuns in a Pink Manish Malhotra Saree at Ranbir-Alia Wedding

She teamed her lehenga with emerald green jewellery. Side parted lose hair bun, winged eyeliner and a fresh face of makeup finished off her look breathtakingly beautiful look.

Although Riddhima’s look for brother Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding reminded us of Sonam Kapoor’s Mehendi ceremony. Sonam looked resplendent in a white and gold lehenga from the studios of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She accessorized it with kundan choker, matching earrings, maang tikka and bangles to complement her look.

Your thoughts on Riddhima’s look? Do you see the similarity too? Let us know in the comments below.