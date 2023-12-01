Home

Ranbir Kapoor Undergoes Major Transformation For ‘Animal’, Here are 5 Tips to Stay Consistent During Workout

Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie 'Animal' has release in theatres and we can see the major body transformation the actor has underwent. It is not easy, and here are few tips to be consistent during workout sessions.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ has hit the theatres and is expecting a major opening. The massy film is packed with action and violence. A film is not just about acting and playing characters, it is also about getting into the looks and likes of the character as well. Similarly, for Animal, Ranbir Kapoor underwent a significant transformation. Mickey from Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar to Ranvijay Singh in Animal, the bollywood actor looks poles apart. There is a lot of hardwork, dedication and consistency required for getting into a desired shape.

Embarking on a fitness journey can be an exciting and rewarding endeavor, but maintaining consistency can often be challenging. Therefore, here are few tips and tricks to stay on track and keep pushing yourself during workout sessions:

TIPS TO STAY FIT AND CONSISTENT DURING WOKROUT

Set Realistic and Achievable Goals: Unrealistic goals can quickly lead to discouragement and a lack of motivation. Instead, set SMART goals – Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Break down your overall goal into smaller, more manageable steps. For instance, if your ultimate goal is to lose 20 pounds, set smaller targets like losing 2 pounds in the first month or 5 pounds in the first three months. Find an Enjoyable Form of Exercise: If you dread your workouts, chances are you’ll find it difficult to stick with them. Explore different activities until you find something you genuinely enjoy. Whether it’s dancing, swimming, cycling, or group fitness classes, discovering an exercise you like will make it more likely to become a regular part of your routine. Schedule Your Workouts: This is one of the most important aspects to ensure consistency. Taking out time even on busy work days is important. Treat your workouts like important appointments and schedule them into your calendar. Just as you wouldn’t miss a crucial meeting, set aside dedicated time for your exercise sessions. This approach helps prioritize your fitness goals and ensures they don’t get overshadowed by other commitments. Never Drift From Diet: Diet plays a pivotal role in transformation. Weight loss or weight gain is subjective. Accordingly, diet is charted by professional.It is important to stay true to your diet because the right balance of exercising, lifestyle changes and food helps in hollitic change in body. Track Your Progress: Monitoring your progress can be a powerful motivator. Keep a journal or use a fitness app to track your workouts, meals, and overall progress. Seeing your accomplishments, no matter how small, can reinforce your commitment and fuel your determination.

Remember, consistency is key to achieving your body transformation goals. By setting realistic goals, finding enjoyable workouts, scheduling your sessions, finding a workout buddy, and tracking your progress, you can increase your chances of success and create a sustainable fitness routine that aligns with your lifestyle and preferences.

Animal is already in theatres and feature Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and others among the actors.

