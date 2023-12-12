Randeep Hooda’s Wife Lin Laishram’s Gorgeous Red Reception Saree Comes With Eye-Popping Price Tag – See Pics

Home

Randeep Hooda's Wife Lin Laishram Looks Sparkly Perfect in Her Deep Red Saree For Wedding Reception But it Comes With a Mighty Nice Price Tag - Check Deets Here

Mumbai: Model Lin Laishram got married to actor Randeep Hooda in a traditional wedding ceremony earlier this month. On Monday evening, the couple hosted a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai, inviting their close friends and colleagues from the film industry. For the celebrations, the new bride chose a beautiful red saree and teamed it with a matching veil.

Lin, who has been appreciated for staying rooted in her culture with her wedding looks, appeared absolutely stunning in her ombre red saree. Her gorgeous sparkly saree was from the famous designer duo Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. The saree features a bright red colour that slowly transcends into a deep maroon shade towards the edge while sparkles adorn it all over. Lin wore hers with diamond jewellery and a full-sleeved blouse. She kept her makeup simple and tied her hair in a high bun from where her veil cascaded into a bridal beauty.

Price of Lin Laishram’s Wedding Reception Saree

The designer saree is available for buying on the duo’s official website. You can easily recreate this simple yet striking bridal look with the same saree. The saree has been highlighted with the title ‘Tulle with border embroidery saree’ on the website and is priced at a whopping Rs 1.95 lakh. It’s completely made of tulle fabric and can come with a customised blouse as per your requirements.

On Lin though, the simplicity shines even with all that glamour and sparkle. She radiates elegance and grace while posing with Randeep, one of the most hardworking actors who wears the desiness on his sleeves.

Lin and Randeep got married on November 29 in Manipur as per the Manipuri wedding traditions. The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals, featuring the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom seven times. Their photos broke the internet as fans crowded the internet to appreciate them for respecting their cultures in the world of extravaganza.

