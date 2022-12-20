Rani Mukerji Brings Back The ’90s in Lime Green Pants And Matching Shirt – Beautiful or Bizarre?

Rani Mukerji recently stepped out wearing a pair of lime green pants with a matching oversized shirt. Now, many people could be on the fence about that look. What do you think?

Rani Mukerji Brings Back The '90s in Lime Green Pants And Matching Shirt - Beautiful or Bizarre (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Remember the metallic lipsticks, the broad hairbands, the mesh T-shirts and the micro-minis that the ’90s were known for? Well, seems like our very own ’90s diva, Rani Mukerji, has brought a part of the same fashion back today with her latest appearance. The actor was clicked in the city on Monday evening as she stepped out for a visit to a clinic. She looked all casual and radiant in her bright appearance but something about her day-outing took us back to her era in the movies. Rani was wearing brightly coloured lime green pants and a floral shirt combo.

The actor who was recently seen rocking a simple black Sabyasachi saree for an event in Kolkata dressed up in a quirky ensemble this time. She ditched ethnic for a comfortable look in lime green straight pants. Rani paired those pants with a matching lime yellow flared shirt that came with oversized half sleeves and a floral print.

Rani’s off-duty look was from the international label Alemais. She styled her co-ord set with a small-sized Burberry bag, a bright pink lip, an oversized pair of shades, sleek jewellery and chunky wedges. While many could be on the fence about this look, we think Rani totally made those pants in that colour work on her. Actually, she fared better than most others would in that look. What do you think?