Actor Ranveer Singh is known for his wacky, colourful, out of the box fashion choices. From rocking a knee-length pleated skirt to a red bell-bottoms, Ranveer’s sartorial choices have surely evolved over the years. Also Read - COVID-19 Implications: Patients Suffering From COVID-19 Are Facing Cardiac Issues

Due to the nationwide lockdown, we missed seeing him getting clicked by the paparazzi but recently the actor grabbed a lot of eyeballs, not because of his wacky outfit but for his expensive shoes and socks worth Rs 34,000 and Rs 7000, as reported by Times Of India. Also Read - RIP Sharbari Dutta, The Woman Who Revolutionised Men's Fashion And Combined Art With Ethnicity

Yup, you read that right. Ranveer was spotted at a studio for dubbing after 5 months, he sported an all-black look. He wore a hoodie, glasses, and a black face mask. He paired his look with a white sneaker from the brand Off-white and white socks from the same brand. Also Read - Vikram Bhatt on Drugs Usage in Bollywood Parties: Heard That Drugs Are Offered in Trays to Guests

Reported by TOI, the actor’s shoes cost close to INR 34,000, his socks mid-length socks with diagonal stripes from Off-White, costs INR 7,352 approximately.

That’s alright, we are on the same boat as you. This is not the first time Ranveer aced an expensive thing. Ranveer owns many expensive things including watches, motorcycles, cars, etc.

The actor has a massive collection of wristwatches, he owns Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch Number 64716 is an exclusive and rare timepiece that he has. This is one of the most outrageously expensive watches that cost a whopping amount of Rs 2.6 crores, as reported by Mensxp.

The actor also owns a Gucci Reversible Wool Coat which is worth Rs 3,27,000. Add to that, his Gucci Cap is another expensive addition that rounds up to Rs 31,000.

On the work front, Ranveer has resumed work and has started dubbing for YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. YRF recently released the poster of the film. The film is directed by debutant writer-director Divyang.