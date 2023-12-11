Home

Rapid Hair Loss? 5 Causes For Hair Damage and How to Prevent it

Hair damage can be really stressful. But why people are increasingly reporting of hair loss? Read more to know causes and preventions of hair damage.

Hair care hardly tops the priority list but hair damage can be really unbearable. While people can be really conscious of how their hair look, but how much time do we really spend on taking care and nourishing it to the roots? Living in polluted cities, hair damage is inevitable. While diet and lifestyle is responsible for hair, so is our environment.

Are you someone experiencing rapid hair loss? Scared seeing the rapidly increasing amount of hair strands on your comb, the floor and the pillow? Hair loss is heartbreaking and yet we think simply applying external solutions will do the trick. Hairloss is as internal as it is external. It means that your body has an underlying condition which needs attention. Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares causes and precautions of hair loss.

5 CAUSES OF HAIR LOSS

Hormone Imbalances: Hormones play a key role on hair growth and shedding. Unbalanced endocrine health is a major cause of rapid hair loss Thyroid Dysfunction: Impaired thyroid function may be a cause of a disrupted teleological cycle. Auto-immune thyroid disease increases the risk for alopecia areata. Get your thyroid levels tested after a discussion with your trichologist. Nutrient Deficiencies: Sometimes simply identifying and fixing deficiencies in magnesium, zinc, selenium, B vitamin, iron, ferritin and protein can help stem the hair loss. Gut Dysbiosis: The gut rules everything in your body. Why should your hair health be exempted from this? If there is a gut dysbiosis, absorption of essential vitamins and regulation of certain hair growth friendly hormones pauses. Stress: Did you know people who manage their stress on a daily basis have better hair? Stress is a major cause of hair loss. Stress leads to increase in cortisol levels in the body which is known to affect the function and cyclic regulation of hair follicle.

How do you attempt to solve this?

Eat a well-balanced diet.

Take care of gut health for better absorption of nutrients.

Hydrate, Hydrate Hydrate

Meditate

Get plenty of high-quality sleep.

Therefore, maintaining hair health is equally important as maintaining physical health. Following few lifestyle changes, dietary tips and more can help control the damage. Incase of sever rapid hair loss, it is better to connect with a medical professional.

