Rashmika Mandana Steps in Her ‘Barbie World’ With Hot Pink Skirt And Plunge Crop Top- PICS

South Indian actress, Rashmika Mandana channeled her inner Barbie by choosing chic crop top with hot pink pencil skirt. Scroll down to see her latest hot photos!

Rashmika Mandana is an absolute fashionista. The diva never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of fashion. From her casual avatars to silhouette gowns, the actress never fails to exude her charm and elegance with her stunning attires. Recently, Rashmika took social media by storm after she posted new photos from the photoshoot. The actress was seen acing her version of the Barbiecore trend with a classy pink skirt and hot crop top. Scroll down to see how she made the internet tizzy with her latest photoshoot.

The ‘Chalo’ actress channeled her inner Barbie by choosing a chic look. Her ensemble consisted of a sexy red crop top featuring collar neckline and a wrap design. She complemented her ensemble with a long pencil skirt in magenta tone colour. For accessories, Rashmika went with basic multi-layered golden chain necklace, statement hoop earrings, golden bracelet on wrist and shiny pink stiletto heels.

For glam picks, the diva opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, sharp contour, nude lip shade and black kohled eyes. Rashmika styled her locks into a half updo hairstyle with hair left open at the front. Her funny instagram caption totally the vibe of her pictures ”When our creativity met the washroom 🌸🥲😂.”

Rashmika Mandana Latest Pictures Scream ‘Class And Elegance’ in Her Barbie-Inspired Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Fans were in awe after Rashmika Mandana shared her sizzling pictures on gram. One user wrote ‘Looking stunning’, other wrote ‘pretty pretty’ some fans also called her ‘barbie’ in the comment section. On professional front, Rashmika will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

