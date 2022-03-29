Actor Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness fanatic who diversifies from weight training to yoga. Apart from her successful career in Telugu and Tamil films, the actor is known for her love for physical and mental wellness. The actor often shares workout snippets on her Instagram handle and her workouts are anything but basic. The star shared a glimpse of her intense fitness routine recently on social media and we are simply taking notes.Also Read - Explained: 800 Medicines Including Paracetamol to Get Expensive From April, Check List

In the video, Rashmika can be seen indulging in a high-intensity workout routine. The Pushpa actor is giving us major fitness goals, not just us the actor also got thumbs up from fellow actors including Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ishaan Khatter, Kajal Aggarwal, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kartik Aaryan.

The actor can be seen sweating it out in the gym along with her fitness trainer. The South Indian film star performed a power-packed exercise dressed in a lavender top and black shorts. She tied her hair in a ponytail. Along with the video, Rashmika wrote, "Drop a [flexed arm muscles] if you like working out too"

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



Rashmika can be seen doing leg workouts, weighted leg raises variations, squat variations. If you are looking for some fitness inspirations, then take a cue from the star and add this workout routine.

On the work front, Rashmika will soon make her Bollywood debut with a spy thriller, Mission Majnu. The cast will also include Sidharth Malhotra. Not just that, the actor also has Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

What are your thoughts on her workout routine?