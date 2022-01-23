Actor Rashmika Mandanna never fails to flaunt her sartorial side. Her fashion sense and beauty has set the internet on fire once again. For the promotion of Pushpa: The Rise in Hyderabad, the actor wore an organza saree. she looked phenomenal and chic and we cannot take our eyes off!Also Read - Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Sunny Side up in Sunset Flora Corset And Curved Hem Shorts Worth Rs 9.8K – A Hit or A Miss?

Taking it to Instagram, Rashmika uploaded a couple of pictures. The caption read,” Let the beauty of what you love be what you do. -Rumi “ She wore a handcrafted off-white organza saree. the saree was from the shelves of Ankita Jain, a homegrown high-street fashion label. Also Read - 'Agle Saal Ek Aur', Harsh Limbachiya Leaves Mom-To-Be Bharti Singh Shocked With His Joke With Paps

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Toned Midriff, Recreates Cardi B's Iconic Veil Look in Black Separates - Chic or Not?

Rashmika chose an off-white saree with fluid organza that featured raw silk borders and delicate hand embellishments which were done in floral patterns on the pallu, pleats and border. She draped the saree in traditional style and paired with it a pearl white sleeveless blouse in duchess satin. The blouse has a choli which comes with a plunging neckline and back.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The saree is called Luna saree and is available on the official website. The price of the ensemble is Rs 31,500. Check out here:

For accessories, she kept it minimal and chic. She wore an ornate gold necklace, gold ring and huge pair of earrings. For makeup, she chose blushed cheeks, mascara eyelashes, soft eye makeup, glowing skin and left her tresses open with centre-parted.

What do you think of Rashmika’s ensemble?