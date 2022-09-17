One of the popular actors of South Film Industry, Rashmika Mandanna is a fashion icon and no doubt the diva’s outfits have kept everyone inspiring throughout. Whether its her bodycon silhouette dresses or traditional attires, She has been keeping her mark with all of her different magnificent looks. On Friday, Rashmika Mandanna released a new song from her upcoming film Goodbye in Delhi. She chose to dress casually in colourful separates for the event. The star looked stunning in a denim-on-denim ensemble.Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Turns On Her Desi Vibe, Looks Ravishing in Grey Pearl Lehenga Worth Rs 1.7 Lakh- See Hot Pics

Talking about the outfit, Rashmika Mandanna was seen wearing multicoloured Leather Bustier top featuring straps and highlighting her décolletage. She teamed her outfit with high waist red trousers that made her look stylish yet stunning. The trousers were shaped slim fit with a flared-leg cut that looked versatile and elegant. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Mission Majnu Will Hit The Theatre Screens on 10th June

To make the look more appealing, Rashmika went with cropped denim jacket that matched with her ensemble perfectly. The Pushpa actress looked lovely in her casual attire. She wore her hair back in a ponytail and accessorized with a pair of gold hoops. She completes her look with kohled eyes and glossy lips. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Spotted in Oversize Sweatshirt- Shorts, Netizens Ask 'Thand Nahi Lagti Kya?'

CHECK OUT THE PICTURE:

OUTFIT PRICE:

Loved what Rashmika is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The outfit is available on the website Shivan and Naresh. The Bustier top is priced at Rs 27, 950 and high waist pants is of 36,950. Total- Rs 64, 900. Go, grab and add this in your closet now.

Did you like Rashmika Mandanna’s casual yet dressy look? Tell us in the comments below.