Rashmika Mandanna turns heads in Amit Aggarwal’s crystal-studded corset and Banarasi saree gown

Rashmika Mandanna brings together modern couture and traditional Indian detailing in a midnight-blue ensemble by Amit Aggarwal. From her crystal-studded corset to her Banarasi-inspired drape, here's a look at the actor's Diwali party look.

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Rashmika Mandanna (PC: Instagram)

When it comes to festive dressing, finding the right balance between traditional Indian wear and contemporary fashion can make all the difference. Rashmika Mandanna has offered a fresh take on the combination with her latest look, choosing an outfit that brings together the sparkle of couture and the charm of a classic Indian drape. Rashmika Mandanna is the official brand ambassador for Swarovski in India. She attended the Diwali celebration hosted by jewellery label Swarovski in Mumbai, where her striking blue ensemble stood out for its intricate detailing and modern silhouette. Designed by Amit Aggarwal, the look offered plenty of inspiration for anyone planning their festive wardrobe this season.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Amit Aggarwal outfit combines couture with Banarasi Drape

Rashmika Mandanna wore a custom midnight-blue ensemble by designer Amit Aggarwal, pairing a strapless corset with a flowing skirt and a Banarasi-inspired drape. The outfit brought together two distinct styles: the structured shape of contemporary couture and the traditional touch to the Indian draping.

The corset was the highlight of the look, featuring a lot of sparkling Swarovski crystals that caught attention. Its sweetheart neckline and fitted silhouette added a glamorous touch, while the blue skirt featured gathered detailing around the waist and a floor-length finish.

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Instead of wearing a conventional saree, Rashmika carried the drape over her arms, giving the outfit a saree-inspired finish. The border, with its Banarasi-style detailing, added a traditional element to the modern design.

Rashmika Mandanna’s beauty look is all about understated glamour

Rashmika Mandanna kept the styling in line with the outfit’s glamorous feel. She accessorised the ensemble with Swarovski jewellery, including a statement necklace with a drop pendant, diamond-studded ear cuffs, rings, stacked bracelets, and a watch. The sparkling pieces complemented the crystal embellishments on her corset, creating a coordinated look for Swarovski’s Diwali event.

For her hair, the actor chose sleek straight hair parted neatly down the centre. Her makeup featured pink blush, brown eyeshadow, and creamy brown lipstick. The overall styling kept the focus on the outfit while adding a polished finish.

Rashmika Mandanna at the Elie Saab X H&M Collaboration Event ✨ #Rashmika #RashmikaMandanna https://t.co/qmRfexHTMd — WV – Media (@wvmediaa) October 14, 2026

Priyanka Kapadia Badani styled the look, with the jewellery playing an important role in bringing the entire ensemble together. For those looking for Diwali outfit inspiration, Rashmika’s look can be a good pick for this festive season. A statement corset paired with a flowing skirt and a richly detailed drape can create a similar balance between modern fashion and Indian craftsmanship.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work update

Apart from her fashion choices, Rashmika Mandanna has several projects keeping her busy. She is set to star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Set in the 1870s against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876–1878, the historical drama follows a fictional warrior who leads a strong movement against British colonial rule. Rashmika plays Jayamma, the warrior’s wife.