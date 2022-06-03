One of the popular actors of South Film Industry, Rashmika Mandanna is a fashion icon and no doubt the diva’s outfits have kept everyone inspiring throughout. Whether its her bodycon silhouette dresses or traditional attires, She has been keeping her mark with all of her different magnificent looks. The Pushpa actor has been called the ‘national crush of India’ and there has been no doubt why she is everyone’s absolute favorite. Recently, Rashmika dropped a ravishing picture of herself in grey pearl lehenga and we can’t her stop scrolling our eyes since then.Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Mission Majnu Will Hit The Theatre Screens on 10th June

Talking about the outfit, Rashmika Mandanna wore a Grey Lehenga featuring heavy pearl & sequin embroidery on net base. The ensemble is paired with a sweetheart blouse and an embroidered net dupatta. To complete her look, Rashmika styled her hair open and wore long diamond earrings that matched her outfit beautifully. The diva dazzled with subtle makeup look and minimal accessories. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Spotted in Oversize Sweatshirt- Shorts, Netizens Ask 'Thand Nahi Lagti Kya?'

Fires and emojis started flourishing as soon as the stunner posted her pictures on the gram. ” What a look, beautiful” one user wrote. The fans also commented hashtags “#crushmika😘😘😍” on her gorgeous yet stunning look. Rashmika captioned her picture “Sending you my smiles 🤍🌸”. Also Read - Pushpa: The Rise Actor Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Listens and Dances On BTS Songs

A look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Ravishing Traditional Attire:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Check Out The Price:

Loved what Rashmika Mandanna is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The outfit is available on website Seema Gujral. The Gorgeous grey pearl lehenga is Worth Rs 1,76,000. So, go and grab it today.

On Professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu, alongside Siddharth Malhotra. The diva will also begin to work on her other two Bollywood projects, Vikas Bahl’s upcoming Goodbye, starring cinema’s great Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor’s crime thriller Animal, starring Anil Kapoor.

What do you think of Rashmika Mandanna’s outfit? Tell us in the comments below.