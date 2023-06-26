Home

Raw vs Boiled Sprouts: Which is Better For Easy Digestion And Weight Loss?

Generally, sprouts are consumed in the raw form. However, some experts suggest that eating them raw makes it harder for your body to digest them.

Sprouts have been a part of every household’s cuisine due its nutritional value over the years. Especially, for vegetarians and fitness enthusiast, its hard to exclude sprouts from their diet. The little germinated seeds are regarded as a nutritional powerhouse due to their high vitamin and mineral content. They are specifically low in calories, high in protein, magnesium, Vitamin C and K. Sprouts help improve digestion, control blood sugar levels and keep you full throughout the day. However, there’s always been a discussion about whether one should eat sprouts raw or boiled. In the article, we will try to find out, what is better raw or cooked sprouts.

Boiled Vs Cooked: Which is Better?

The raw sprouts are mostly linked with food poisoning due to the presence of harmful bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella. If eaten raw, these infected sprouts may lead to health hazards including diarrhea, upset stomach, vomiting etc, further affecting our overall immunity.

Also raw sprouts are quite difficult to digest as compared to cooked ones. Your body might not be able to absorb all the nutrients of the seeds in raw form. So, its advised to cook sprouts as it makes the nutrients more accessible to the body.

What is The Right Way to Consume Sprouts?

So there has been several evidences that raw sprouts can lead to gut-health issues. However, this not always happen with everyone. Especially, for the one who have stomach related troubles, they must stick to eating boiled sprouts for better digestion. Although, cooking or boiling the sprouts can kill nutrients and vitamins in them. But, not much as they will still hold several health benefits.

However, for your safety, put some oil in the pan and saute the sprouts for a while to kill the bacteria or can either boil in salt water for 5-10 minutes. Cooking them is even better for your digestive system and the absorption of nutrients.

