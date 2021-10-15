Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Have you recently decided to embark on your weight loss journey but are still confused about where to start from? People decide to shed those kilos for many reasons, it can be personal or to improve overall health. Indian Badminton player, athlete Poorvisha S Ram was not willing to sacrifice her health for weight. The athlete used to weigh 82 kilos before she decided to start her weight loss journey. In a span of one year, she lost 14 kilos by not sacrificing her favourite meals. Here’s her real-life story:Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 32 Kilos, Reversed my Diabetes by Eating Dark Chocolate And Proper Food

Weight Loss And Determination: I was not willing to sacrifice my health for weight. As a professional athlete, I had to ensure while I was looking at dropping weight that I did not lose muscle mass. More importantly, I needed to keep my performance at its peak as well as reduce any risk of injuries or illness. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: With No Exercise, And PCOS, Khyati Rupani Loses 40 Kilos

Being an athlete makes this much harder because I didn’t want to be tired at the end of the day. I didn’t want to eat less and get injured and definitely didn’t want my performance in my sport to suffer. It is much harder for an athlete to lose weight because trust me with the training regimes that we have, we feel hungry. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Was 104 Kg, A Visit To Daughter's School Changed Everything

I wanted to lose weight because I couldn’t stand looking at myself in the mirror and also even clothes from the men’s section were starting to get tight. I started at 82 kilos. It took me almost a year to lose 14 kilos because I didn’t want to sacrifice my recovery and also didn’t want to get injured. No inspiration honestly I just wanted to start liking myself, so losing weight was a start.

Weight Loss And Diet: As an athlete, I sometimes train four hours a day. Our training times change, our energy levels or how we feel also change. Things change based on our training, so in this field, one size does not fit all. It’s very different for a regular person trying to lose weight. An athlete has to be extremely careful.

Simrun Chopra, Deep Health Coach and Founder of Nourish with Sim, structured my diet to fit my training and my goals. We focused on increasing endurance, increasing performance, reducing injuries, and recovering better. I have been eating everything. I can’t really say I gave up X or Y because nothing has been taken away and nobody forced me to give up anything. I eat cake, I eat ice cream when I feel like it. Simrun helps me understand how I can fit it into my overall goals.

Unlike other people, as a professional athlete, my meals are very differently designed as they are structured around my training and workouts and it changes constantly based on this. I eat everything. I did not have to give up carbs. I didn’t have to give up things I love. In fact, I told Simrun that I loved my rasam rice and she included it in my daily food.

Weight Loss And Cheat Meal: I don’t have a cheat day I think. Whatever I crave to eat or drink I do it. I love my cakes and ice creams the most. That’s my go-to.

Foods I Quit to Lose Weight: NOTHING NOTHING NOTHING !!!

Weight Loss Mantra: If only there was a shortcut to anything in life. No shortcut to working hard. No mantra honestly!

Weight Loss And Workout: My workout has a mix of everything. Cardio /weights / HIIT/ Mobility/ stability etc … I work out 2 times a day. One session is dedicated to my sport: badminton and the remaining are developed to increase my agility, endurance, performance, strength, mobility, etc. Professional athletes have very different training protocols and it depends on your sport.

What worked for me and what didn’t work for me at all: Restrictions didn’t work, people not understanding my goals didn’t work. For an athlete, this is much harder as you can’t just eat less as this will lead to a drop in performance and I can’t afford that when I play internationally. When I started with Simrun, there’s nothing that did not work. Everything worked. I think Simrun made everything work for me.

