Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Losing weight is not a cakewalk, it can take months and sometimes years for people to reach their target. Due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, many of us tend to gain weight which later impacts our overall health. Travel content creator, Nivedith Gajapathy had an unhealthy lifestyle that led him to obesity. He weighed 126.6 kgs before he started his weight loss journey. In a span of 1.5 years, he lost 69 kgs. Read his real-life weight loss story:Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 30 Kgs in 18 Months by Eating Chaat, Pastries And Burger

Weight Loss And Will Power: As a travel Content Creator for 12 years, I had an unhealthy lifestyle that led me to obesity and I had reached 126.6 kgs in January 2020 which was my highest ever and I decided to work on it, since Feb 2020 till now in 1.5 years, I have lost 58 kgs from 126.6 Kgs to 69 kgs as of today. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Food Blogger Jerlyn Dsilva Lost 8 Kgs by Eating Momos And Chicken Wrap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivedith Gajapathy (@nivedithg)

Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Fitness Expert Atina De Sousa Loses 18 Kilos in 12 Weeks Without Skipping Any Meal or Drinking Green Tea

I never tried keto or any fancy diet or went to the gym. I started having health issues at the age of 32. So, I wanted to get healthy and have a lifestyle.

Inspiration to Lose Weight: I didn’t have any target this time to lose weight, that’s how it kept me going for so long. I just took 1 day at a time rather than looking for the far future.

Weight Loss And Diet:

Breakfast: I start off a day with black coffee once I am up and some healthy breakfast such as oats, dosa or millets dosa and some chutney.

Lunch: I have 1-2 chapati and 1 bowl of protein-based stuff like paneer bhurji or any curry with lots of vegetables

Dinner: I generally prefer a light dinner which includes a bowl of soup or some grilled veggies

Pre-workout meal: I generally started doing only walking and initially I could do only 4-5 km with much difficulty daily but I still did it daily and now I can do 15 km walking/running in one go. So, I have black coffee or hot water before the workout.

Post-workout meal: I have some almonds and fruits after a workout

Weight Loss Mantra: No, not at all. consistency is the only thing to lose weight. Don’t get influenced by others, your body is your own and you can just start taking small steps and changes in your lifestyle right now rather than saying let’s do it from tomorrow.

Lifestyle Changes I made to lose weight:

Sleep for 6-7 hours and on-time Eat meals on time and instead of three full meals, I rather have six small meals so that I don’t feel hungry. I started replacing unhealthy craving food with healthy food.

Foods I Quit: In an Instagram post, G Nivedith said that he quit rice, sugar and oil initially to lose weight.

Weight Loss And Workout: Since it was locked down when I started last year in 2020, I have been doing almost 3-4 hours walk to cover 10-15 km walk/run every day for a year. Now, I am doing weight training in the gym to strengthen my body and tighten my loose skin.

What worked for me: Well, I lost 30 kgs of weight quickly in the three months since I started itself but then a plateau hit me and I had to change my diet and workout regime to ensure I continue to lose weight. So, the toughest thing was to maintain the body in the last eight months since I touched 69 kgs because now I am back to travelling and eating restaurant food most of the time.