Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Counted my Calories And Did 15-Minutes of HIIT Workout Every Day, Lost 14 Kilos

Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Shikha Prasoon, a corporate communications specialist by profession used to weigh 62 Kgs in May 2020 owing to poor lifestyle choices and a total lack of exercise which resulted in back pain and lack of energy. Shikha was unnerved by the constant fat shaming by friends at college. In June 2020, Shikha decided to change things for good and in a span of 2 months, she lost 14 kilos. Her determination and willpower helped her reach her weight loss goal in no time. If you are on the fitness journey, then take a cue from Shikha Prasoon. Read her real-life weight loss story.Also Read - Weight Loss Does Not Increase The Chance of Pregnancy: Study

Weight Loss And Motivation to Lose Weight: I weighed 62 kgs in May 2020. Most of it was owing to poor lifestyle choices such as a diet comprising of junk food, sugary drinks and a total lack of exercise. I felt awful as my back used to hurt all the time and I never had any energy. Every time I passed a mirror, my eyes used to shut automatically to avoid the utter shock of how big I looked. I was sad and felt on edge all the time. I was, of course, very unnerved by casual and constant fat-shaming by friends at college. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Is Red Rice Helpful in Losing Weight or Brown Rice? Here’s What we Know

I tried every advertised shortcut. Flaxseed water, whacky drinks and what-not. Basically, I did everything except what I was supposed to do. So, in June 2020, I decided to get up and proactively change the way I felt and looked. I asked myself, “how hard can it be?”. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Foods to Limit And Avoid in Your Fitness Journey

So, I took the most simple, straightforward and scientific route of clean eating and exercising. I was shedding KGs in no time and by August 2020, I reached my goal weight of 48 kgs.

Inspiration to Lose Weight: I had this vision. A fit version of me who looks and feels great. She is waiting for me on the other side of this timespan. And in this time, I must remain committed to that vision. I read somewhere that “It does not matter how much you walk every day, as long as you walk every day”. The sheer beauty of consistency and slight changes in my appearance inspired me to keep going until I achieve my vision.

Weight Loss And Diet: I followed a simple 5-hour intermittent fasting approach. Apart from those 5 hours of the day, I avoided having more than 10 calories in any form. I maintained a health journal to keep track of all the calories I was consuming. I set a goal of 1200 calories based on my weight and height. My diet during my 5-hour eating window was:

Right out of Bed: 1 glass warm lemon water

Before Breakfast: 1 cup green tea with lemon/black coffee

Breakfast: 1 cup fresh sprouts (green split moong, horse gram), 2 small-sized moong daal/besan chilla made in 1/2 spoon oil each, 1 spoon dhaniya/coconut chutney, 1 full apple/200 gms papaya/any other fruit chopped (except banana).

Mid-Morning Meal: 1/2 cup normal milk tea (no sugar, with just a pinch of sugar-free)

Lunch: 1 multigrain atta roti, 1 Katori normal yellow dal with 1 tsp ghee, 1/2 cup rice, 1 cup sabzi, 1 cup fresh green salad of onion, tomato, cucumber, green chilli.

Before and after the eating window, I used to take only green tea with lemon or black coffee if I felt hungry.

This routine is slightly difficult to follow in the first week. But as the body gets used to the fasting period, it becomes easier. I didn’t feel drained at all because I had nutrient-rich foods that are made in every Indian household. I just limited the amount to how much my body actually needed.

Weight Loss And Cheat Meal: On my cheat day, I would indulge in one meal of my choice. It would be burger or pizza, french fries, cold drink, popcorn etc. I would relish every bite to actually feel the thrill of new food. I never felt the urge to splurge the whole day because I mindfully ate my cheat meal and was satisfied by it. Gradually, I became aware of what I was putting into my system.

Foods I Quit to Lose Weight: The only food that I made an actual effort to quit was sugar and associated products. I used sugar-free if I must and stayed away from sweets and cakes. I usually had sweet things strictly limited to my cheat meals.

Weight Loss Mantra: As a person who has tried to make many shortcuts work, no. There is no shortcut to losing weight. The only way is the simple science of reducing the total amount of calories we consume in relation to the total amount of calories we burn.

My mantra was to bring fasting into practice to prevent the consumption of more calories than I need. And I never felt better!

Weight Loss And Workout Routine: I used to brisk walk for at least 30 mins each day. In addition, I alternated 15 minutes of high-intensity interval training workouts of one body part each day and yoga as per the below table-

Monday- Upper Body

Tuesday- Abs

Wednesday- Lower Body

Thursday- Break

Friday- Yoga

Saturday- Yoga

Sunday- Break

I usually did these workouts in the evening after work. For the workouts, I referred to the plethora of 15 minutes HIIT workouts on YouTube. These are fun and if you practice consistently, they work!

What worked for me: Consistency. Of course, I failed a few times. Couldn’t resist a piece of cake on some occasions or eat something heavy during my fasting period, but what I didn’t do was be disappointed & give up.

I returned to my normal eating and workout schedule right after and bounced back to my fitness journey. It is extremely important to experiment and find out an arrangement that works for you and meets your goal. Doesn’t matter how fast or slow.

It has been over one year since my lifestyle changed again owing to a new job. But I have stayed put to my goal weight. Thanks to the qualities of fasting and mindful eating that I cultivated during my fitness journey.

What didn’t work? Eating boiled or raw meals. Soups and dals and whacky salads are all the rage with those on a fitness journey. But if your tongue doesn’t like it or your body does not keep it, then you are bound to give up. That’s why it’s important to find protein-rich, energy-rich and fulfilling meals that are under your calorie requirement.

My meal plan was uniquely made for me based on my likes and dislikes. That way I actually enjoyed my fitness journey instead of feeling that I’m being punished for a crime I committed.

India.com decided to bring Real-Life Weight Loss stories for our readers which will inspire you to finally sign up for that gym membership or start making yoga an active part of your lifestyle. If you have got an incredible weight loss story that inspires people to stay healthy, write to us on our social media handles to get featured and we’ll get in touch with you!