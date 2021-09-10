Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Sticking to a routine is never easy for anyone. It takes determination and lots of discipline. In the pandemic, most of us have gained oodles of weight, but as we are slowly moving towards normalcy, weight loss and fitness is on everyone’s mind. Similar is the weight loss story of Shreyas Desai, an HR head in a software firm who lost 10 kgs by staying consistent for 12 months. Shreyas shared his real-life weight loss story with us. He says, “Workout is the best way to stay sane.”Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 15 Kilos With Surya Namaskar, Home-Cooked Food And Early Dinner

The turning point: I lost 10kgs in the past one plus year. Earlier I used to weigh 84kgs, now I am down at 73 kgs. I decided to get into fitness and work on my mindfulness as I was facing depression and anxiety for years, which got triggered in Covid. For me, a workout is the best way to stay sane. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 25 Kilos in 5 Months by Eating Noodles And Pasta

Healthier and Fitter: Earlier it was more about weight loss. The moment I saw the change, it motivated me even more. A great trainer and a constant change in workout routines have kept me going for over 12 months now. My trainer, Kabir, helped me reach my weight goal. We did online training, and the results have been phenomenal. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 15 Kilos by Walking 10,000 Steps Every day, Yoga And Intermittent Fasting

Weight Loss Journey and the diet: Shreyas’ diet was easy and full of nutrients.

Breakfast – Oats

Mid-morning – eggs

Lunch – 2 roti and vegetables or non-veg

Snacks – eggs, fruits, sprouts

Dinner – salads and soup

Before sleep – skimmed milk

Weight Loss And Workout: It’s planned and changes every month. My trainer focuses on different body parts and includes:

cardio

high-intensity workouts

weights

stretches

ball workouts

Any weight loss mantra: Shortcuts don’t work. Consistency is the only key.

What worked for Shreyas: Discipline, consistency, a good trainer, and a maintained routine worked for me.

India.com decided to bring Real-Life Weight Loss stories for our readers which will inspire you to finally sign up for that gym membership or start making yoga an active part of your lifestyle. If you have got an incredible weight loss story that inspires people to stay healthy, write to us on our social media handles to get featured and we’ll get in touch with you!