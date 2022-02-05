Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 13 Kilos in 8 Months by Walking 10k Steps Everyday, Calorie-Deficit Diet And Persistence

Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: According to studies, being obese or overweight can majorly impact your emotional well being, confidence and self-esteem, and it can also pave way for depression and other illnesses. Blame the obesity on various lifestyle choices such as unhealthy eating habits, poor physical activity levels, less sleeping habits as well as increased screen time, among others. 27-year-old Jaawed Hanif was struggling with obesity, unsolicited comments and judgmental stares. Because of his weight, his confidence level too started to take a beating, but he decided to pull his socks up and take fitness seriously. Jaawed shared his real-life weight loss journey with us. He lost 13 kilos in 8 months, read his story.Also Read - 5 Fat Burning Juices You Must Include in Your Weight Loss Diet

Weight Loss and turning point: I did weight loss, for the problems I was facing in my day to day work. Like feeling sluggish all day. Gasps after a short walk, but most importantly for my confidence. I lost around 13 kgs and it took me around 8-9 months to go from 80 kgs to 67 kgs.

Many times, in the beginning, I thought that I might not be able to do it, but as soon as 1 month of a continuous gym and regular workout routine is showing its effect, it just got boosted and till now I am continuing it to become a better version of myself. My target weight is 65 kg, which is not yet achieved, so I am paying constant attention to my exercise and diet. I got inspired by many people online, seeing their transformation inspired me that I can do it too.

Weight Loss And Diet:

Morning – 1 glass lukewarm water

Breakfast- oats with 2 boiled eggs, some nuts and 1 scoop protein shake

Lunch – 6 brown bread sandwiches with boiled chicken, salad and green vegetable

Pre-workout meal – 1 cup coffee and black chickpeas mixed with moong daal salad

Post-workout – 2 boiled eggs, boiled soybean

Dinner – 4 brown bread with 2 whole eggs and homemade vegetable

Weight Loss And Cheat Meal: In the first 3-4 months no cheat meal was taken…but then after that, I kept every Sunday as a cheat day, in which I eat dosa or idli for breakfast, veg pulao with chicken curry in lunch and momos, Soya Chap in the evening. I feel like there should be no restrictions on your cheat meals. One should always eat what they like in moderation. So, I used to eat whatever I craved.

Food I quit to reach weight loss target: I only ate home-cooked foods and quit eating junk foods and sweets at the start of my journey for 8 months. I had quit Samosa Chaat, deep-fried items, ice cream, tea.

Weight Loss Mantra: There is no shortcut, it will take time and you must have patience because good things take time. My only mantra is I make sure that I will stay in a calorie deficit and achieve at least 10k steps daily. There are high chances of giving up. So, we should follow a diet that is most sustainable for us than blindly following what others do. My mantra was not to give up at any cost; I should keep on doing till I reach my final goal by believing in myself.

Weight Loss And Workout: I spend 1-1.5 hours in the gym and 1 hour in cardio (just walking). The fitness routine which worked for me was strength training, high-intensity interval training, and bodyweight workouts. Also, once a week I try to add in some cardio. In this journey to get myself lean, I focused on calorie deficit which was the best option to choose for shredding weight and fats from the body.

