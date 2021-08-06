Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 15 Kilos by Walking 10,000 Steps Every day, Yoga And Intermittent Fasting

Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Weight loss or fitness is one of the most discussed topics of all time. “How Can I Lose Weight,” every individual, who wants to switch to a fitter lifestyle has asked this question over and over again. Many of us decide to lose weight to look and feel good, others decide to do it to keep lifestyle-related diseases and ailments at bay. Similar was the case with Antara Khaund, a PR professional, who lost 15 kilos in a span of four months.Also Read - Covid 19 and Breastfeeding: Can Lactating Mothers Receive a Covid19 vaccine? Dr. Sumita Saha Fortis Answers

Fitness Journey and will to transform: My fitness journey has always been an uphill battle for as long as I can remember. Through adolescence and college, I was fortunate to have a body that was conventionally considered ‘skinny or lean,’ however, it was once college ended and I started working, that I realized how unfit and out of shape I had become. I was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) which accelerated my weight gain and the irony was that I was asked to shed significant weight to lead a more healthy life and balance the effects posed by the disease. The turning point happened when a pair of trousers that used to be tight around my waist couldn’t fit me anymore. From one pair of trousers, it became almost every article of clothing in my closet. That was it. That was my sign to take charge of my fitness. Also Read - Do Salads And Soups Really Assist Weight Loss? Here's What we Know

It was definitely my self-control that got me through and immense determination every single day to do more for myself and my body. Also Read - This Monsoon, Say Goodbye to Vaginal Infections With These Easy Tips

Calorie-deficit and Intermittent fasting helped: I followed a mix of calorie-deficit and intermittent fasting to change my diet and include a more mindful and healthy way of eating.

I would start my day with a handful of almonds, which would be followed by a banana.

I cut down my coffee intake to one cup a day mid-morning as I would take a small break from work.

I followed the 2-hour eating rule which has been popularised by Rujuta Diwekar, thereby having small portion meals packed with essentials that my body needs. These included fruits, a mixed salad (chickpeas, corn, kidney means) with different additions, a bowl of yoghurt, and eggs (boiled, scrambled, omelettes).

Towards the afternoon, I would have a bowl of soup with a small side of cucumber salad.

Evenings would include a light snack such as sukha bhel, foxnuts (makhana) or a small portion of upma.

Dinner was done by 9 pm and it would include a portion of protein, ideally grilled chicken, a portion of boiled, lightly sautéed vegetables and a small portion of rice or chapati.

From 9 pm to 10 am, I had my intermittent fasting window, post which I could eat my meals. I was also extremely conscious about avoiding certain foods initially including chips and junk food, chocolates, sweets and ice cream. By consuming more healthy and nutritious food and increasing my intake of green, leafy vegetables, I was able to eat clean and create a calorie deficit that helped me with my diet.

Weight loss and workout routine: My workout primarily included cardio. I would push myself to get in my 10,000 steps every day and from there I went on to exercise, dabbled slightly with yoga but ensured that I was active and moving every single day. I even tried some of the viral Instagram weight loss exercises and tips to make my workout as diverse and interesting as possible. On days when I couldn’t go to the gym, I tried to mix things up with Zumba tutorials at home. Now I want to channel my energy towards learning a sport, preferably squash and to try Pilates as well.

What worked in my weight loss journey: What worked really well for me in this journey was planning and creating a schedule for my meals. The focus on clean, healthy, and conscious eating was important and that helped me prioritize and take things into perspective. Trusting my gut, listening to my body, and going with what felt right and good for me was the most important step.

India.com decided to bring Real-Life Weight Loss stories for our readers which will inspire you to finally sign up for that gym membership or start making yoga an active part of your lifestyle.

If you have got an incredible weight loss story that inspires people to stay healthy, write to us on our social media handles to get featured and we’ll get in touch with you!